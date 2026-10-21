A wave of public protests sweeping across Europe in recent weeks has reached Albania, where anti-government demonstrations have taken place in recent days.

The unrest follows demonstrations in several European countries, including France and Italy, where protests over the rising cost of living have been accompanied by incidents of vandalism and looting.

Although the demonstrations in Albania have not directly targeted the Jewish community, extremist rhetoric on social media has raised concerns about the safety of Jewish institutions.

Several individuals have published explicit calls to attack Jewish sites, particularly the country's central synagogue, prompting heightened vigilance within the community.

Despite the threats, Albania's Chief Rabbi and Chabad emissary, Rabbi Yoel Kaplan, has sought to reassure community members and calm concerns.

In an official statement, Rabbi Kaplan emphasized that Albanians are a peaceful people and expressed confidence that the local population would not tolerate attacks against the synagogue or any attempt to disrupt Jewish communal life.

His message reflects the longstanding historical relationship between the Albanian people and the Jewish community.

During the Holocaust, Albanian citizens sheltered and protected Jews, guided by the traditional code of honor known as "Besa," which emphasizes keeping one's word and protecting those in need.

Community leaders expressed confidence that both the Albanian authorities and the general public would continue to stand alongside the Jewish community and prevent extremists from translating online threats into acts of violence.