As Israel prepares for the 26th Knesset elections, the IDF has issued new guidance clarifying that hesder yeshiva students who have completed their active military service remain subject to restrictions on political activity while in their study period. The guidelines, signed by IDF Elections Officer Col. Vered Ben Yehuda, address students serving under the hesder framework who have entered unpaid service during which they return to yeshiva studies but retain their military status.

The IDF emphasized that while participation in the democratic process is important, military service requires special restrictions on political involvement. “The right to participate in elections is a cornerstone of the democratic system. However, the unique nature of military service necessitates certain restrictions on the political activity of military personnel."

The guidelines clarify that hesder students remain subject to the same rules of discipline and conduct as other active-duty soldiers. Returning to yeshiva studies does not exempt them from military regulations governing partisan and political activity.

Military orders prohibit activities of a partisan or political nature on military bases and at military facilities. Soldiers are also prohibited from publicly expressing positions on partisan, political, military or diplomatic issues. These restrictions apply to social media as well as public appearances. The IDF stressed that the rules remain in force throughout the year and must be observed particularly carefully during election season.

However, the guidelines also distinguish between permitted political participation and prohibited political activity. Soldiers may belong to a political party and attend party meetings or rallies as members of the audience, provided they are not wearing their uniforms and the party is legally registered in Israel and does not promote objectives that undermine the state's existence or the value of military service.

Active participation in political events remains prohibited. Soldiers may not address party gatherings, serve in any official capacity at such events or take an active role in election campaigning. The letter also addresses voting procedures, clarifying that soldiers may vote either at the civilian polling station where they are registered or at a military polling station.

The IDF warned that voting more than once is strictly prohibited, emphasizing that double voting violates the principle of equality and constitutes an offense under the law.