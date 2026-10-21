From Mount Hermon to Eilat, and from Lebanon and Syria to the Gaza Strip,IDF soldiers and commanders have begun voting at hundreds of military polling stations deployed to enable every service member to exercise their right to vote.

Ahead of the polling stations' opening, the IDF Elections Officer said: "Our mission is to enable all IDF service members to exercise their democratic right to vote by secret ballot, including during operational activities and combat beyond the border."

"The IDF is an apolitical people’s army that will do everything necessary to ensure that the elections are held as scheduled."

Voting for the 26th Knesset began Wednesday, October 21st, 2026, at military polling stations on IDF bases and outposts across all arenas. Voting will continue until the polling stations close on Election Day, subject to operational requirements, in order to enable all service members to exercise their right to vote.

Approximately 850 military polling stations are expected to operate throughout the voting period, a quarter of them mobile polling stations, with the aim of reaching all regular-service personnel and active-duty reservists, on every mission and in every sector.