Yashar! party chairman Gadi Eisenkot brushed off warnings of security threats ahead of next week's Knesset elections, but promised that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not be allowed to lead an interim government.

"Security preparedness is desirable, and the Chief of Staff is right to restrict military leave, but I do not see an immediate threat," Eisenkot told Kan Reshet Bet.

Regarding media personality Yinon Magal's "monkey" comment, Eisenkot described them as "racist statements that reflect Netanyahu's anxiety."

Eisenkot also spoke about his political contacts with Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman, explaining, "I meet with Liberman regularly, and we are trying to reach a Zionist majority of 61 [seats]."

"In any case, we will not allow Netanyahu to remain as caretaker Prime Minister, and I will not allow any move toward another election that involves abandoning the Draft Law. That is the central issue of these elections."