Exactly one week before Israel’s Knesset election, a Channel 14 poll published Tuesday evening gives Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud 30 seats, 10 more than Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party, which receives 20.

According to the poll, Shas, Beyachad and the Democrats each win nine seats. Otzma Yehudit, United Torah Judaism and the Joint List receive eight seats apiece.

The Religious Zionism and Zehut party wins seven seats, while Yisrael Beytenu and Ra’am receive six seats each.

One of the poll’s most notable findings concerns Ofer Winter’s Amcha Yisrael party, which receives just 1.9% support, well below the 3.25% electoral threshold.

The results were published hours after Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich met with Rabbi Eli Sadan and other rabbis in the community of Eli, amid efforts to persuade Winter to withdraw from the race to prevent votes from being lost by the right-wing bloc.

Winter made clear earlier Tuesday that he had no intention of withdrawing, and criticized Netanyahu and Smotrich for their attempts to pressure him.

The Reservists-Economic Party also fails to cross the electoral threshold, with 2.5% support. Noam L’Yisrael and the Haredi Public parties each receive 0.9%, while the Achi - Back to Our Roots party receives 0.4%.

Together, the five parties failing to cross the threshold account for 6.6% of respondents’ votes. Netanyahu’s bloc stands at 62 seats.