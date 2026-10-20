Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Tuesday that Israel remains committed to toppling the Iranian regime, revealing that he had discussed the issue with US President Donald Trump as recently as Sunday.

Speaking at the opening of the academic year at the new Kiryat Shmona-Tel Hai University, Netanyahu said that Israel's military operations in Lebanon had fundamentally changed the security situation along the northern border.

"We have completely transformed the picture, thanks to our heroic soldiers and the warfare that took place here," Netanyahu said.

"First and foremost, pushing back and crushing the Radwan Force, opening up a security zone here that is different from what existed previously, because it is deep and empty. People left, and therefore it is completely different."

The Prime Minister said the IDF had largely destroyed Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon, both above and below ground.

"We have essentially destroyed all the massive terrorist infrastructure both underground and above ground," he stated.

However, Netanyahu emphasized that Israel's broader strategic objective remains the removal of the Iranian regime, which he described as the driving force behind the terrorist organizations threatening Israel.

"But we are also committed - I am committed - to completing the task, which means toppling the terrorist regime in Iran, the head of this venomous octopus. You sever it, and it will fall. We will also have peace with Lebanon."

Netanyahu stressed that weakening Iran militarily would not be sufficient to prevent it from rebuilding its nuclear program and regional terrorist network.

"We must complete the elimination of the Iranian regime - that is the main thing," he declared.

"I have discussed this with President Trump more than once, including the day before yesterday."

The Prime Minister warned that the Iranian regime would continue pursuing nuclear weapons and attempting to rebuild its regional axis even after suffering severe military setbacks.

"As long as it lives, even if it is battered, bruised, and beaten, it is so fanatical that it will try again to do what it did a year ago, which we stopped them from doing: producing nuclear bombs and rebuilding the axis," Netanyahu said.

"Therefore, the only way to prevent this is to topple this regime, and then the elimination of Hezbollah will also come in parallel."

Turning to the establishment of Kiryat Shmona-Tel Hai University, Netanyahu described the opening of the academic year as a historic milestone for the northern city and the Galilee.

"We are doing a historic thing here. This is a day of blessing, a day of good news for Kiryat Shmona, for the Galilee, and for the vision seen by my grandfather, who spoke about this place," he said.

Recalling his grandfather's vision for Jewish settlement in northern Israel, Netanyahu quoted him as saying, "In my mind's eye, I see Jewish settlements, the settling of the Galilee, and steadfastness."

"And that is what we have received here," Netanyahu added.

The Prime Minister described the new university as a major engine for the region's development and called for closer cooperation between academic institutions and local industry.

"Today is something special, because this is a turbo engine. It is simply a turbo engine," he said.

Netanyahu urged the university to establish joint programs with local factories, expand educational opportunities, and place particular emphasis on artificial intelligence.

"Create joint programs with the factories, expand wisdom and knowledge for the students who will be here, but introduce AI with great impetus, Mr. Minister of Education, with great impetus, because we are a wise people, and that is the future. It is already the present."

Concluding his remarks, Netanyahu said the government's vision for northern Israel combines military security with investment in infrastructure, education, and economic development.

"This is our direction: it is security, it is transportation, it is higher education - it is everything," he declared.