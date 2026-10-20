The full interview with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Abu Ali Express- with English

Just one week before the elections, Religious Zionism is stepping up its campaign and reaching out to new audiences. In his first-ever interview with the popular Abu Ali Express Telegram channel, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich outlined his positions on security, settlement policy, and the economy.

During the interview, Smotrich addressed a wide range of issues, including his call to dismantle the Palestinian Authority, his ambitious plans for developing the Negev and Galilee, the evacuation of Khan al-Ahmar, his performance as Finance Minister during the war, the “settler violence" campaign, and the controversy surrounding haredi military conscription.

Religious Zionism chairman and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich appeared for the first time on Abu Ali Express, a popular Telegram platform with a significant young audience that does not necessarily consume traditional media. The interview reflects the party's efforts to broaden its reach ahead of the elections, engage new audiences, and communicate directly about its achievements during the current term and its plans for the next government.

On the Palestinian Authority and the Oslo Accords, Smotrich stated: “The Palestinian Authority finances and encourages terrorism. It is also behind the delegitimization campaign against the settlement movement and orchestrated provocations that drag us into confrontations and generate a massive BDS campaign against the State of Israel. It must be dismantled."

On his vision for the Negev and Galilee, Smotrich emphasized the importance of establishing new communities and agricultural farms to strengthen Israel's presence and security in these regions.

“We need to establish communities and farms to secure the territory and create both security and a sense of security. When our farms are spread throughout the Negev, there will suddenly be far less smuggling. The same applies to the north. We need to establish a presence on the ground, change perceptions, and create a sense of success."

He added: “I want anyone looking for opportunities to say: the next big thing in Israel is the Negev and Galilee. This will attract government ministries, local authorities, and the private sector, because ultimately we need a strong economy there. Everyone wants to be part of a success story."

Smotrich also set an ambitious target for the next government: “If, with God's help, we succeed in forming the next government, and I am strong enough to demand all the necessary powers, within six months to a year I will establish 20 communities in the Negev, 20 in the Galilee, and 40 agricultural farms in each region."

On the economy, Smotrich stressed the need to continue reducing taxes and broadening the tax base so that Israel's economic achievements translate into tangible benefits for ordinary citizens.

“We can and must cut taxes. I did it in the last budget, and we can do more," he said.

Smotrich added that his goal is to ensure that Israel's strong macroeconomic performance “reaches the pockets of every citizen in the State of Israel."