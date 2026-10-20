Australian independent MP Helen Haines, 65, is in critical condition after being struck by a car outside her office in the town of Wangaratta, in the state of Victoria. According to preliminary findings from the investigation, the driver allegedly struck Haines deliberately, reversed the vehicle and ran her over a second time. She suffered catastrophic injuries, including the amputation of one leg, and underwent emergency surgery overnight. Doctors are continuing efforts to save her other leg.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed the incident, saying the initial findings did not support the possibility that it was an ordinary traffic accident. “It was clearly a deliberate act. This was not a case of someone simply sliding off the road."

According to a report by Britain's Daily Mail, the suspect is Brendan Nugent, 43, who was described as a known anti-Israel activist. Numerous statements concerning the war in Gaza and expressing pro-Palestinian views were reportedly found on his social media accounts. Authorities confirmed that the suspect was known to police, although he had not been receiving particular attention from law enforcement in recent months.

Security and law enforcement agencies are participating in the investigation, including officials responsible for counterterrorism, amid suspicions that the attack may have been politically motivated.