Some neighbourhoods change all at once. A new MRT line, a huge mall, or a business park appears almost overnight. Others change slowly. You don’t notice until one day you’re walking down a street you know well and realise the whole area has moved up a level.

Lorong Chuan is the second kind. For years, it was a calm area between Serangoon Gardens and Bishan, known for landed homes, a few schools and a Circle Line station most people rode past. That’s changing. Two Government Land Sales parcels released one after the other, a completed Circle Line loop, and a big new estate all point in the same direction. That estate is One Chuan Grove, and seeing where it fits in the bigger picture can change how you think about buying there.

Most buyers judge a condo by what’s around it today, which makes sense. But it’s also worth asking what the area is becoming. Here’s what the change looks like on the ground.

Eight signs Lorong Chuan is really changing

1. Two GLS sites released one after another

The government put two Chuan Grove parcels next to each other up for sale in 2025. Land releases like that aren’t random. They show that planners expect more homes and more people in the area, with the infrastructure to support them.

2. Developers fought for the first parcel

Seven bids came in for the first site. The joint venture between Sing Holdings and Sunway Developments won at about S$1,376 psf ppr, which at the time was the second-highest price ever paid for a site in the Outside Central Region. Developers don’t pay that much for an area they think has already peaked.

3. The same team then took the second site

Two months later, the same joint venture won the parcel next door at about S$1,331 psf ppr. Together, the two sites cost about S$1.33 billion. That’s a big bet on one location.

4. One estate instead of two

Joining the two parcels allowed one plan for about 30,346 sqm, with five towers and around 1,056 homes. An estate that big changes the area around it, from the number of people using the station to the shops that open nearby.

5. The Circle Line finally closed its loop

Circle Line Stage 6 opened in July 2026 and completed the loop. Lorong Chuan station, about a 4-minute walk away, is now on a line that goes all the way around the city, and it’s one stop from both the Serangoon and Bishan interchanges.

6. Chuan Park showed the demand was there

When Chuan Park launched nearby in November 2024, it sold about 76% of its 916 units on launch weekend, at an average of about S$2,579 psf. That showed buyers had been waiting for new homes in this area.

7. Community facilities from day one

A childcare centre and seven shops are planned inside the development. New residents won’t have to wait years for the basics.

8. Settled neighbours all around

Serangoon Gardens, the landed estates off Lorong Chuan and the existing schools are here to stay. The new homes sit next to a well-liked, established community, not on empty land.

How It Compares with The Serra Residences

Serra Residences is a very different property story. It isn’t about a neighbourhood on the rise. It’s about a well-established district getting a refresh. Novena has been a known medical and residential hub for decades, and Far East Organization’s freehold tower on Bassein Road adds a new boutique option to an area where demand has long been steady.

There’s no wave of new land sales around it and no premium being paid for new land. What buyers get instead is certainty. The medical cluster, the MRT line and the malls are already there and working, and they’ll stay that way for years to come.

That difference matters when you weigh risk against upside. Buying at One Chuan Grove means believing that Lorong Chuan’s growth will keep going. You’re betting that the completed Circle Line, the two land sales and the new homes will lift the area over the coming years.

Serra doesn’t ask you to take that bet. The improvements around it, like Health City Novena’s expansion around 2030 and the 2 Moulmein Road lifestyle hub around 2027, add to a location that’s already proven.

If you want steady, near-certain growth with freehold security, Serra is the safer choice. If you’re happy to get in early on an area with government land sales, a completed rail loop and a developer putting more than a billion dollars into it, One Chuan Grove is a chance that doesn’t come up often in District 19.

What to keep an eye on

Not everything here is certain. Prices haven’t been announced, and analysts have suggested averages of about S$2,700 to S$2,800 psf based on the land cost. That’s higher than Chuan Park’s launch prices, so compare carefully. Watch how fast the first phase sells, what the full facilities list looks like, and how many new homes come onto the market in the north-east over the next few years. The signs are good, but they’re not a guarantee.

The takeaway

Neighbourhoods rarely tell you when they’re about to change. You have to read the signs: land sales, rail upgrades, developer interest and buyer demand.

Lorong Chuan is showing all four. One Chuan Grove is right in the middle of that change, a few minutes from the newly completed Circle Line and next to a community that already works well. Whether it’s the right buy depends on the price and your own plans. But it’s hard to deny that the area is moving forward.

The smart thing to do is watch closely without getting carried away. Visit the area now, before the hoardings come down and the marketing gets loud. Ride the completed Circle Line. Walk around Serangoon Gardens. See how Chuan Park is coming along. You’ll get a feel for where the area is going that no brochure can give you. Then, when One Chuan Grove opens its showflat and announces prices, you’ll be ready to judge them for yourself. Early buyers who do this homework usually make calmer decisions.