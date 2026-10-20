תיעוד ממסוק המשטרה | נהג התפרע בכביש בצפון - ונעצר צילום: דוברות המשטרה

A 38-year-old resident of Rama was arrested after allegedly driving dangerously along a narrow mountain road in northern Israel, crossing a solid white line and entering the oncoming lane. Police helicopter footage helped officers on the ground track down and arrest the driver.

The incident took place on Route 864 near Rama on October 14, during a targeted enforcement operation against serious traffic violations conducted by Northern District police in the Karmiel area and surrounding communities. According to police, aerial unit personnel spotted a Maverick off-road vehicle traveling north from Rama. The driver allegedly crossed a solid white line and drove into the opposite lane on a narrow, winding road along a mountainside, creating a serious danger to other road users.

The helicopter crew immediately alerted police officers operating a patrol car in the area. When the off-road vehicle passed them, the officers pursued it and ordered the driver to stop. However, he allegedly ignored their instructions and continued driving dangerously. The helicopter maintained aerial surveillance of the vehicle throughout the pursuit, helping ground units track its movements until they were able to stop it.

The driver was arrested and transferred for questioning. Police said he is expected to face legal proceedings soon.