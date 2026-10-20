A wide-scale corruption scandal was exposed on Tuesday following a covert investigation over the past few months into work conducted by civilian companies during the war in the Gaza Strip.

In a coordinated countrywide operation, police arrested 21 suspects, including IDF career service members and civilians connected to contracting companies, on suspicion of being involved in fraudulently withdrawing millions of shekels from the army.

According to suspicions, fraud involving millions of shekels was committed as part of the financial operations surrounding military work in the Gaza Strip. Among other things, investigators are examining suspected wrongdoing involving fuel intended for use in military vehicles. The investigation also concerns suspicions of obtaining property by fraud, money laundering, and bribery.

Several enforcement bodies are conducting the investigation: the Lahav 433 Southern Economic Enforcement Unit, the Military Police Central Unit for Special Investigations, and Be'er Sheva VAT investigators on behalf of the Tax Authority.

The background for the affair is a need that arose in the IDF with the outbreak of the Iron Sword War on October 7, 2023. Following the intense fighting in the Gaza Strip, the army needed to use mechanical engineering equipment (MEE) made available through civilian companies to support the continued operations.

According to the police, suspicions arose that, through the partnership with the contracting companies, criminal economic conduct occurred in which large sums of money were illegally taken from the military.

Over the past few months, Economic Enforcement Unit, Military Police, and Tax Authority investigators conducted a covert investigation, during which they examined civilian officials' and career service members' alleged involvement in the affair.

This morning, authorities decided to move the investigation into its overt phase. Officers from Lahav 433 and the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division (MPCID) conducted coordinated raids at locations across the country, arresting 21 suspects linked to the case.

The suspects were taken for questioning at Lahav 433 headquarters, where investigators are examining their alleged involvement in the offenses. As part of the investigation, authorities are expected to examine the financial conduct surrounding work carried out for the IDF and the roles played by those involved in the transactions at the center of the suspicions.

The suspects are expected to appear at remand hearings later today. The civilian suspects will be brought before the Be'er Sheva Magistrate's Court, while hearings involving career military personnel will take place at the military court in Beit Lid.