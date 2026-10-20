* Translated by Janine Muller Sherr

Do you know that this week is referred to as “the truly happy week"?

There is a beautiful hassidic idea that we should “live with the times," that is, live with the parasha the entire week. In other words, it’s not enough to read the parasha on Shabbat, but its ideas and lessons should accompany us throughout the week.

Parashat Bereishit opens on a positive note with the creation of the world but then recounts Adam and Eve’s sin and their expulsion from the Garden of Eden, and Hevel’s murder at the hands of his brother, Cain.

Parashat Noach begins by describing the corruption of mankind that resulted in the Flood, but concludes with our patriarch Avraham who brings new hope to the world.

And throughout this week, Parashat Lech Lecha-“the truly happy week"- we will “live with" our patriarch Avraham and matriarch Sarah, models of kindness and faith from whom we can draw strength to illuminate our way.

Their lives were far from easy. They endured famine, war, and years of longing for a child of their own. But our happiness does not depend on whether everything works out as expected, but from the awareness that we are entrusted with a mission, and that every step we take brings us closer to fulfilling that mission.

Avraham and Sarah held the minority view in their time, but they didn’t wait for the world to agree with them. Instead, they clung to their faith in God and dedicated their lives to influencing those around them. Thousands of years later we continue to follow their path.

What constructive action can we take this week to emulate their ways? Perhaps we can study more Torah, deepen our faith, offer assistance to someone in need, strengthen our observance of a particular mitzvah, or finally set to work on a task that we have been putting off.

May we learn from our ancestors and find inspiration in their example, and thus have a “truly happy" week.