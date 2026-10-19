Joan Swirsky is a New York-based journalist and author. Her website is www.joanswirsky.com, and she can be reached at joanswirsky@gmail.com.

Whether it’s on college campuses across America or on the streets of cities throughout the world or out of the mouths of major world leaders or the peace-loving anti-Semites at that cesspool on 1st Avenue in NY City--the United Nations-- or the Nobel Committee that just awarded the Peace Prize to a longtime anti-Semitic judge who called Israel’s response to being savagely attacked a “genocide" of its opponents, or many of the Democrat elected leaders in the United States, the “Israel is committing genocide" meme--and canard--is all the rage. It is as ubiquitous as the now-disproven “Israel is an apartheid state" and “Israel is starving the Palestinians," with proof of the significantly obese Arabs, as reported by no less an authoritative source than The Lancet … and by simply looking at the bloated Arab potentates who insist on calling themselves Palestinians.

But the genocide accusation is accurate! It’s only that the accusers are so accustomed to projecting their own malevolent thoughts and actions onto their enemies that at this point they cannot tell the difference between truth and fiction--an inability they share with the craven members of the worldwide media, paid (or paid off?) by their globalist bosses. They also find a Democratic Republic like America and a Parliamentary Democracy like Israel a mortal threat to their grand ambitions of destroying Western civilization and replacing it with their own megalomaniacal mission of globalist control.

In truth, the genocide that is being waged in the Middle East is from the Arabs -- from Iran’s orchestration of Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and all the other Arab “victims" of the only state in the entire region--Israel-- in which millions of Arabs live peaceably, thrive, hold positions of power (in the Knesset, on the Supreme Court, in all the professions, with the Druze fighting for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) et al. And today, the IDF released Hamas plans to plant bombs around displaced Gazan's camps so that iif the IDF approached, they could explode them and flee in the ensuing panic - who cares how many Gazan civilians would have been killed had that happened?

WHAT IS PROJECTION?

At Spiked , Brendan O’Neill writes: “Tell me what you accuse the Jews of [and] I’ll tell you what you are guilty of’, said the great Soviet writer, Vasily Grossman."

He was speaking about the psychological defense mechanism called projection.

Originally conceptualized by Sigmund Freud , the father of psychoanalysis, projection compels a person (or an entire group of people) to attribute his or her own individual thoughts, attitudes, biases, weaknesses, character flaws and actions to another person or group.

The absolute perfect example is the Arabs from the terrorist group Hamas--and, in fact, all the enemies of Israel--accusing the Jewish state of committing genocide when, in fact, the mission of this terrorist group is the elimination of all Jews on earth and the obliteration of the only Jewish State on planet earth.

Think about it. When the Arabs who call themselves Palestinians first arrived in Gaza, they numbered approximately one million. Today, they number two million. Which means--objectively and factually and irrefutably--that Israel is an abject failure at committing genocide!

So, what are we really looking at here?

WHEN JEWS FIGHT BACK

After the brutal assault by Hamas on October 7, 2023, there was an immediate worldwide reaction not against the psychopaths who:

Murdered 1,200 Israelis in cold blood--the equivalent vis-à-vis population of 40,000 Americans,

Wrested infants from their mothers’ arms and put them in ovens to bake to death,

Raped women so savagely that they shattered their pelvic bones,

Lit fires so deadly that they incinerated entire families in their homes,

Captured 240 hostages and incarcerated them in their underground torture-the-Jews tunnels for over two years, on and on and on….

But against Israel!

Who can forget the recorded voice of the deliriously thrilled terrorist who bragged to his mother over the phone: “Mom, I killed 10 Jews!" Or the mothers of these mass murderers who were videotaped gleefully passing out candies at the news of Jewish deaths.

Why was there such a bizarre reaction to this mass murder?

Because clearly, the world doesn’t like when Israel fights back, when Jews fight back. And they particularly hate it when Jews prevail…ultimately:

Rendering Hamas and Hezbollah and the Houthis essentially on the ropes if not impotent, although to this day these terrorist groups continue their last-ditch efforts to kill more Jews,

Eliminating just about all of their leaders,

Crippling their nuclear program--with the immense help of the U.S. military, thanks to President Trump,

And both mortifying and terrifying them with the quite spectacular pager attack that left amazingly few mortalities but permanent paranoia in the ranks of the terrorists.

WHAT MOTIVATES SUCH HATRED?

Let’s remember that Islam was established at least a millenium after Judaism. Initially, the founder of Islam, Mohammed, had great admiration for the Jews and incorporated many of Judaism’s beliefs and rituals into Islam. But when he changed his mind as they refused to convert, Jews became the mortal enemy.

In that regard, Dr. Uri Rosset spells out in comprehensive detail the warped mentality that led to the savage attack of October 7, 2023. Among other motivating reasons, he cites the dictates of the Hamas Charter, based on the teachings of Islam.

“The Charter," he says, “also quotes the stone-and-tree hadith concerning Jews: “The hour [Judgment Day] will not come until the Muslims fight the Jews and the Muslims kill them, and until the Jew hides behind the stones and trees, and the stones and trees will say: ‘O Muslim, O servant of Allah, there is a Jew hiding [behind me], come and kill him."

Dr. Rosset continues: “A Hamas battle order for the massacre at Kibbutz Alumim included instructions to murder as many people as possible, take hostages and establish positions inside the buildings. Everyone found in the buildings was to be systematically murdered, and if control could not be taken of the buildings, they were to be burned with their occupants inside. It clarified that the stated objective was ‘kill, kill, kill,’ and that civilians were to be used as human shields until reinforcements of additional Hamas fighters arrived (Israeli TV channel Kan, October 14, 2025)."

And Israel is accused of genocide!

REFUTING THE LIE

Just the other day, 78 former US military leaders released a public statement condemning the dishonest accusation of genocide in Gaza.

And here, Dr. Michael Brown annihilates the accusation . “I write these words," he says,

“from Poland, where 90 percent of Poland’s Jews-3 million out of 3.3 million-were slaughtered during World War II. That is what genocide looks like. In stark contrast, roughly 70,000 of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents were killed during Israel’s war with Hamas, amounting to approximately 3 percent of the population. And that figure includes enemy combatants. Yet the same word, genocide, used for the systematic, intentional murder of 90 percent of Poland’s Jews-and two-thirds of Europe’s Jews as a whole-is being used to describe Israel’s war with Hamas. How can this be? And where is the moral equivalence?"