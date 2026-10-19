Two Jewish women were violently assaulted in the heavily Orthodox Jewish neighborhood of Stamford Hill in London, with police arresting a man suspected of carrying out the attacks.

According to Shomrim, the local Jewish community security patrol organization, the first incident occurred on Clapton Common, E5, when a visibly Jewish woman contacted the organization after being punched in the face by a middle-aged man.

Shomrim volunteers arrived at the scene within 30 seconds of receiving the call and witnessed a second assault against another Jewish woman.

The second victim was punched twice in the face, suffering significant bruising. The attack was captured on CCTV footage.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police's Hackney division arrested the suspect on suspicion of racially and religiously aggravated grievous bodily harm (GBH), as well as in connection with outstanding warrants.

According to Shomrim, both victims believe they were targeted because of their Jewish identity, noting that the assailant appeared to be targeting Jewish women exclusively.

Shomrim also reported receiving information about additional assaults involving Jewish women in the area, although some of the alleged victims have yet to come forward.

The organization is appealing to anyone who witnessed the attacks, as well as other potential victims, to contact Shomrim and provide information that could assist the investigation.