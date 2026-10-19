תקיפת רכבה של פלר חסן-נחום ללא קרדיט

Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, an Israeli public diplomacy activist and candidate for Amcha Yisrael, the party led by Ofer Winter, was attacked along with her team during an outreach tour in Judea and Samaria organized in cooperation with the Regavim movement.

The tour was held for influencers and opinion leaders from around the world, with the aim of presenting them with the realities on the ground.

As the group passed through the Palestinian village of Turmus Ayya in the Binyamin region and was leaving the village, a group of several Palestinians surrounded their vehicle and hurled stones and other objects at it.

One of the stones struck the vehicle’s window and shattered it. According to reports, several tour participants sustained minor injuries in the attack.

Hassan-Nahoum, who works to promote Israel’s case on the international stage, made clear that the incident would not deter her from continuing her activities.

“Palestinian terrorism will not deter us. I will continue to fight for Israel’s name around the world," Hassan-Nahoum said.