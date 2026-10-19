The IDF has revealed an internal document belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization detailing plans to plant explosive devices in areas of displaced persons camps in the Gaza Strip.

"This was part of Hamas’ preparations to protect its leadership and operatives and evacuate them from areas where the IDF was expected to operate, while endangering and exploiting the civilian population in the area, fully aware that these actions were likely to cause direct harm to civilians," the IDF emphasized.

The document, written in April 2024 and now revealed for the first time, shows that Hamas' engineering department proposed planting explosive devices around displaced persons camps and detonating them as IDF troops approached. Such a move would have placed the civilian population in the camps at risk, in order to create panic as a smokescreen for the escape of its operatives.

In the document, the Hamas terrorist organization proposed an additional method of planting explosive devices along routes used by residents of the Gaza Strip, as part of an attempt to delay the advance of IDF troops in the area.

It was even proposed to fire stun grenades into the camps to create chaos and panic, in order to allow Hamas terrorists hiding in the area to flee.

"This is further evidence that the Hamas terrorist organization is willing to endanger the lives of the civilian population in the Gaza Strip in order to advance its terrorist activities," the IDF added.