The French images of these hours are not the chronicle of a protest. They are the recording of a collapse.

October 17th 2026 was not an explosion, but a decomposition: the precise moment when the rumblings from the streets swept away that facade of hypocritical language which the administration uses as a convenient lexicon to mask the reality of the wounds inflicted on it.

A Spanish journalist is broadcasting live from the French streets when a group surrounds her and makes the throat-slitting gesture.

Meanwhile, France Strategy, the body of the French Presidency of the Council, has published a shocking study.

There are 25 cities in France where the rate of extra-European young people is between 70 and 79 percent.

60 French cities have a rate of 0-18-year-olds of extra-European origin equal to or higher than 50 percent. Like Marseille.

“Last point to keep in mind," writes Le Figaro. “The grandchildren of immigrants, the third generation, are not considered." In summary, concludes Le Figaro, “the symbolic threshold of 50 percent has already been exceeded in about sixty cities and in hundreds of neighborhoods."

The dream of the Great Replacement, unlike ’68, does not smell of mothballs.

This is the first time in the history of humanity that countries voluntarily let foreign armies enter their territory. Then they feed them, provide them with lodging and finance them. When these begin to wage wars against the population-in which they loot, rob, set fire, kill and rape-they simply watch, even complacently.

There has never been such a thing in the history of humanity. For such a degree of betrayal there is not even a term. Until now no one could have imagined it.

The town hall of Limoges collapses after the fire.

The tourism office of Lyon is set on fire.

In Marseille the town hall is assaulted with the cry of “it’s the Revolution, we take the Bastille." Inside, the bust of Marianne is knocked down.

The West had built its cities on the distinction between those who belong and those who are guests, on the law that applies to all and on respect for the symbols that precede opinions. When one introduces a mass that shares neither the law nor the symbols and refuses to recognize it, the result is not integration.

The new barbarians no longer arrive with armies. They arrive as “residents."

A situation that pushed the philosopher Alain Finkielkraut to compare Paris to Beirut. Once upon a time, Beirut was the “Paris of the Middle East." Today Paris is the “Beirut of Europe."

In Bordeaux, it was learned at the end of the day that the RAID had been activated to restore order. Remember that the RAID is an elite unit whose mission is anti-terrorism. We have come to this point.

What does all this resemble? An insurrection. It is not social anger: it is an incandescent, blind anger, a desire for carnage.

I don’t understand what Emmanuel Macron is doing, apart from singing at the Céline Dion concert in Paris.

What are the conditions of civil war?

Deep crisis of legitimacy.

Social tensions.

Political adversary considered an enemy.

Groups ready to employ violence.

Disintegration of the forces of order.

Propaganda.

Triggering factor.

The Russian civil war had practically all the symptoms mentioned above. Inflation and social crisis. Loss of trust in tsarist power. Soldiers mutiny. Political radicalization.

Of course, History never repeats itself, but the same causes produce the same effects.

The silence that now settles over the French streets is no victory; it is the resignation of a people, a people from whom no one even dares to ask what it costs them to remain silent.

Did the French want a “Palestinian State"? Here it is, not in the "West Bank", but on the Rive Gauche, the southern bank of the Seine in Paris.

It is no longer five minutes to midnight: the bell tower began to ring and then it collapsed.