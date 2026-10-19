הצטרפו להצהרה פוליטית חשובה של השר איתמר בן גביר

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir claimed Sunday evening that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office had promised several European Union countries that his Otzma Yehudit party would not be included in the next government.

In a special statement to the media, Ben Gvir said he had received the information in recent days and claimed it indicated Netanyahu's intention to replace his current right-wing coalition partners with Gadi Eisenkot's party.

"According to verified and confirmed information that reached me in recent days, the Prime Minister's Office officially promised a number of European Union countries that Ben Gvir would not be part of the next government," he alleged.

"An explicit message was conveyed to those countries, whether to their foreign ministers or to officials at an even higher level, that the prime minister does not intend to include Otzma Yehudit in the next government."

"I say the following with deep regret, after hearing such reports for a long time but praying that they were not true," Ben Gvir said.

The minister linked his allegations to statements by Likud officials about the possibility of forming a broad coalition with Eisenkot, as well as Netanyahu's remarks about wanting to keep the National Security Ministry under Likud control.

"I admit I was shocked," Ben Gvir said. "I couldn't understand where this was coming from or why the prime minister, who takes such pride in the reforms I implemented, would speak this way."

According to Ben Gvir, when he asked Likud officials about the possibility of bringing Eisenkot into the government, he was told that Netanyahu wanted to conclude his final term in office with broad public support.

"They told me: The prime minister is the son of a historian. He has a historical perspective, and he wants to end his final term with a consensus, from both the right and the left," Ben Gvir recounted.

Ben Gvir then addressed Netanyahu directly, warning him against seeking support from the political left.

"And I say to you, Mr. Prime Minister: Don't waste your efforts. Don't count on gaining legitimacy from the left!" he declared.

"Don't count on the left, which has spent decades attacking you viciously. They will hate you forever. Don't waste your efforts. Bibi needs a strong Ben Gvir, not a strong Eisenkot!"

Ben Gvir claimed that Likud was attempting to weaken Otzma Yehudit ahead of the elections, warning that such a strategy could undermine the right-wing bloc's chances of forming a government.

"Unfortunately, what Likud is trying to do now is reduce Otzma Yehudit to five seats, and unfortunately, that directly endangers right-wing rule!" he said.

He argued that Otzma Yehudit voters would not necessarily switch their support to Likud if his party lost strength.

"I say to Likud: If you harm Otzma Yehudit, you could cause our voters to stay home. Ben Gvir's voters will not go out and vote for other parties."

Despite his criticism, Ben Gvir emphasized that he continues to support Netanyahu for prime minister.

"A vote for Otzma Yehudit is automatically a vote for Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister. Automatically!" he declared.

He concluded by calling for greater support for his party.

"But to ensure a genuine, strong right-wing government, rather than a weak centrist government, Bibi needs a strong Ben Gvir!"

Likud quickly responded to the attack, categorically rejecting Ben Gvir's allegations.

"Ben Gvir continues to spread false political spin and engage in friendly fire," the party said in a statement.

Likud stressed that Netanyahu had already made clear his intention to maintain his partnership with the parties in the current coalition, even if he sought to broaden the government.

"The opposite is true. The prime minister has made clear that any government will include the core partners of the current coalition, and every Zionist party will be invited to join on the basis of our governing principles and the current coalition's composition," the statement said.

Likud also urged right-wing voters to support the party to prevent the formation of a government headed by Eisenkot in partnership with left-wing and Arab parties, and to ensure the continuation of its current security policies.

The confrontation came just hours after Netanyahu was asked during a meeting with journalists whether the broad government he hopes to establish would include Ben Gvir's party.

"Absolutely," Netanyahu replied.

During the same meeting, Netanyahu also said: "And therefore, it is highly desirable that these ministries remain in our hands, but there is no doubt that we will form the same coalition. We worked well together, including with Smotrich."