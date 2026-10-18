Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday informed the public of Israel's new National Security Doctrine.

"The October 7, 2023 attack compelled Israel to wage a fierce war," Netanyahu began. "Through continuous combat - from Gaza to Yemen, from Lebanon to Iran - Israel warded off an imminent existential nuclear threat and removed the chokehold of the Iranian axis. The Government and the Security Cabinet made well-considered decisions, the IDF and security branches struck with immense force, and the civilian home front stood firm."

"The War of Redemption necessitated an upgrade of fundamental principles within the traditional national security doctrine, among them: giving priority to prevention and offense over containment and defense, including launching preemptive strikes to thwart evolving threats; strengthening home front defense against new threats; cementing Israel's status as a regional power; building maximum independence in munitions; ensuring superiority in the most advanced technologies; and intensifying the fight against global waves of antisemitism. Concurrently, opportunities have been created for forging new alliances in our region and beyond."

The Prime Minister's security doctrine was formulated with the assistance of the National Security Council (NSC) and NSC Director Shmuel Ben Ezra, and it includes ten principles, the first of which is preventing Israel's enemies from acquiring nuclear weapons, including through preemptive military action.

"We must ensure that nuclear weapons are prevented. If we need to act alone, we will act alone," Netanyahu declared. "A single bomb from Iran could destroy the country, and this has always been my life's mission. They called it 'Netanyahu's obsession,' and I can say that over the years, there was also active opposition from elements within our own defense establishment to taking action against Iran."

The second principle emphasizes deterrence through the ability to inflict overwhelming damage on Israel's enemies, including large-scale precision strikes and the disruption of military and civilian systems.

The third calls for continuous intelligence gathering to identify both enemy capabilities and intentions, with the aim of preventing another surprise attack.

The fourth principle focuses on initiative, deception, and critical thinking, encouraging independent judgment within the IDF and security establishment and preparing for surprise preemptive strikes.

The fifth addresses defense, including the establishment of buffer zones when necessary, multilayered air defense systems, and constant military readiness, while emphasizing that defensive measures must be supported by offensive capabilities.

Netanyahu explained, "In Judea and Samaria, we shifted to an offensive approach and entered the refugee camps, which had essentially become terror camps."

The sixth principle calls for strengthening regional and international alliances and taking advantage of diplomatic opportunities created by the war: "Israel is now a regional power, and in certain fields even a global power," Netanyahu stressed.

The seventh principle focuses on military and technological independence, calling for expanded domestic weapons production, reduced dependence on foreign countries, increased defense spending, and investment in advanced technologies.

The areas identified include artificial intelligence, quantum computing, space technology, and cybersecurity. According to Netanyahu, "In cybersecurity, it is important that we become one of the three leading countries in the world, immediately after the US and China."

The eighth principle concerns the battle for public opinion, including the development of new capabilities using artificial intelligence to counter propaganda by hostile countries, anti-Zionism, and antisemitism internationally.

The ninth principle defines victory as not only destroying an enemy's military capabilities but also undermining its belief that it can continue threatening Israel.

The tenth principle, titled "National Spirit," addresses the social and national foundations of Israel's security.

It identifies Israel's character as the nation-state of the Jewish people, democratic governance, willingness to fight for national security, independent thinking, Jewish settlement throughout the Land of Israel, Jewish heritage, ties with Diaspora Jewry, and encouraging aliyah as components of national security.

The document also outlines a range of threats facing Israel, including Iran and its proxies, what it describes as the "Egyptian trap," terrorism, internal security threats, international efforts to delegitimize and isolate Israel, and threats along the country's borders.

Emerging technological challenges include precision missiles, drones, unmanned aircraft and underwater vehicles, cyberattacks, and the military applications of artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

Netanyahu emphasized that Israel cannot base its security on the assumption that the intentions of either its enemies or its allies will remain unchanged.

The doctrine also calls for maintaining military and technological superiority, disrupting threats before they materialize, and preserving Israel's freedom to act independently, even without external assistance.