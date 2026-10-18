US President Donald Trump has publicly endorsed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nine days before Israel’s October 27 elections, in an unprecedented intervention that could bolster the Israeli leader’s bid to remain in power.

In a report published Sunday, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid noted that this marks the first time in US-Israel relations that an American president has explicitly and publicly endorsed a candidate in an Israeli election. Most polls show Netanyahu’s coalition falling short of the 61 seats needed to form a government.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump called Netanyahu “a Great Warrior Prime Minister" and a “great partner" in the war against Iran, giving him his “Complete and Total Endorsement." Trump warned that without Netanyahu, the US might have to finish the job in Iran itself.

Speaking to Axios, Trump said he had planned the endorsement earlier but “just didn't want to do it too soon." He added that the two leaders had a “good relationship" and would “continue to do well" together if Netanyahu were reelected.

Netanyahu thanked Trump in a post on X, writing, “Together we will complete the mission."

The endorsement comes as Netanyahu faces a difficult electoral battle. Trump's public backing could provide a significant boost to the prime minister as he seeks another term.

Netanyahu and Trump have discussed the possibility of launching a major new operation against Iran before the Israeli and US elections, Axios previously reported. Trump initially appeared receptive to Netanyahu’s proposal but later grew more hesitant and decided to wait until after the elections. In his endorsement, Trump appeared to signal that the campaign against Iran could resume later, declaring that “we will soon finish the job."

Netanyahu’s main rival, Gadi Eisenkot, told Channel 12 News that he respected Trump and appreciated his actions on Israel’s behalf, but stressed that the election’s outcome must be decided by Israelis. “The elections are a domestic Israeli issue. The only ones who will decide are the citizens of Israel, and I will stand firm on this," he said.

According to Ravid, Trump had previously held back from endorsing Netanyahu amid tensions over Iran and Gaza, and had privately expressed frustration with the Israeli prime minister.