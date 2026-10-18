* Translated by Janine Muller Sherr

This week’s parasha, read yesterday, is Parashat Noach. Humanity had become corrupt so God sent a flood to wipe out the evil in the world. Only Noach and his family were saved by entering the ark that Noach had built.

Rav Shalom Noach Berezovsky, in his book Netivot Shalom, explains that each of us must find our own “Noah’s ark" that will provide us with stability and protection in a turbulent world:

“Even when a storm rages outside and everything seems bleak, there is an “ark" that will save us. When a person feels depressed and downcast, he is urged to “Make yourself an ark."

In our generation, there are three “Noah’s arks": Torah, Shabbat, and unity. These are the three forces of good that will enable us to conquer the forces of evil in the world. This parasha describes not only Noach’s generation but teaches all generations to come: in every situation, we can find a place of refuge for ourselves, and even in the most difficult of circumstances, it is always possible to find the good and cling to it.

Rav Berezovksy highlights three “Noach’s arks" where we can always find refuge and from which we can draw serenity and strength: learning Torah, observing Shabbat, and finding good friends who will influence us for the better.

Other commentators recommend different “Noah’s arks" and also encourage us to seek our own safe place in a chaotic world.

So, what is your “Noah’s ark"?