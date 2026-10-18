Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Sunday that Israel is close to achieving “total victory" in the war, stressing that toppling the Iranian regime is an explicit strategic objective guiding Israel’s security establishment.

During a briefing with diplomatic correspondents, Netanyahu addressed a wide range of security and political issues, including responsibility for the October 7th failures, the campaign against Iran, disarming Hamas and Hezbollah, the haredi draft law, and the government he hopes to form after the elections.

In response to a question from Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about his role in the pre-October 7th security “conception" and his repeated promises of “a hair’s breadth from victory" and “total victory," Netanyahu rejected the criticism.

“No. I think we are on the verge of a tremendous victory," he said. He cited the elimination of Hamas leaders, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and other senior Hezbollah figures, the destruction of most of Hezbollah’s missile arsenal, and the successful operation involving exploding pagers.

Netanyahu also pointed to strikes against the Syrian military, operations targeting Iran’s nuclear program, and Israel’s air superiority over Iran as achievements that had changed the regional balance of power.

“This is a tremendous victory," he said. “But total victory will be completed in the remaining 10%. It is not far off."

He insisted he would not abandon the goal he had set during the war. “I am not only not changing it - I am saying this is our objective. This is our objective, and we will achieve it. We are very close if we continue along the path we are following."

Netanyahu addressed his responsibility for the October 7th failures, claiming that security officials had presented the political leadership with assessments that Hamas was deterred and interested in calm and economic arrangements.

He said he had provided the State Comptroller with nearly 1,000 documents, including minutes of security discussions and Cabinet meetings, to enable a full examination of the facts.

“I said, ‘Please, I have nothing to hide.’ I brought him nearly 1,000 documents - meeting minutes, documents, recommendations from the various bodies, Cabinet meetings, everything," Netanyahu said.

He claimed that even two days before the Hamas attack, officials had presented assessments suggesting that the terrorist organization wanted arrangements in Gaza. He described the prevailing security outlook at the time as “total blindness."

Netanyahu criticized the suspension of the State Comptroller’s investigation and pledged to renew it if reelected.

“If, with God’s help, I am elected, and people go out to vote, I will renew the comptroller’s investigation," he declared.

He also said he would promote a commission of inquiry with equal representation appointed by the coalition and opposition, rather than a traditional state commission of inquiry.

“That is what I proposed: half opposition, half coalition," he said. “Let them bring whoever they want and whatever they want. Every day they can go there, including me, and then we will see the truth."

One of the most prominent statements during the briefing concerned Iran. Netanyahu said he had decided to make the fall of the regime in Tehran an explicit Israeli objective.

“The Iranian regime cannot remain there. It simply cannot. This regime will have to fall, and I am committed to bringing it down, and I will bring it down," he declared.

Netanyahu said Israeli military operations had significantly weakened the regime but had not yet completed the mission.

“Ninety percent of the work has been done. This regime is very weak," he claimed.

He described the effort as a comprehensive, sustained campaign. “Our plan is a very comprehensive and determined plan to bring about the fall of the regime. This is my plan. This is the directive I gave to all the security agencies."

Asked about coordination with US President Donald Trump, Netanyahu said Israel preferred to act with US agreement but would not make its objectives dependent on Washington’s approval.

“The objectives I set are not dependent on US consent. I always strive to obtain it," he said. “But when necessary, we will also act independently. We have already done so, and if necessary, we will do so again."

Regarding Gaza, Netanyahu declared that reconstruction would not be permitted before Hamas was disarmed and the territory demilitarized.

“We will not allow Gaza to be rebuilt, not in any part, before Hamas is disarmed - that is, eliminated - and before Gaza is demilitarized," he said. “I have made this clear time and again, and I stand by it."

He explained that Israel had agreed to limited infrastructure work in the Rafah area but not to broad reconstruction. If no international force capable of disarming Hamas were established, Israel would carry out the mission itself.

“If they do not bring any force, the task will fall to us, and we will know how to carry it out," he said.

On Lebanon, Netanyahu said Israel would not allow Hezbollah to rebuild its military capabilities. He said the Lebanese army had been given an opportunity to act against the organization's infrastructure, but Israel would not wait indefinitely.

“Are you capable? Good. Are you not capable? We will take care of it," he said.

Netanyahu revealed that he and Trump disagreed over Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He claimed Israel had prevented a Turkish attempt to expand its military deployment in Syria.

“I hope we do not reach a direct confrontation," he said. “At least, that is what I am trying to ensure."

On expanding the Abraham Accords, Netanyahu ruled out agreeing to the establishment of a Palestinian state as part of a diplomatic arrangement.

“One thing we will not do: we will not establish a Palestinian state. That is off the table," he declared.

Turning to domestic politics, Netanyahu said he would seek to form a broad national government after the elections, based on opposition to a Palestinian state, recognition of Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people, proactive security policies, and a free-market economy.

“Anyone who wants to join these principles is welcome to do so," he said.

He also expressed a desire to continue working with National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, while seeking to keep the Defense and National Security portfolios in Likud's hands.

Netanyahu stressed that the IDF needed more personnel, alongside greater use of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence.

“The IDF definitely needs to grow," he said. “It will grow, but not at the pace we might have expected, because of AI."

He said the draft legislation he had promoted was intended to bring 23,000 haredi men into military service over three and a half years, but failed to pass by a single vote.

“I respect the world of Torah," Netanyahu said, while insisting that “whoever does not study goes to serve."

He added: “And if you do not go to serve and say, ‘We will die rather than serve,’ you will go to prison."

Netanyahu was also asked about violence by Jewish youths in Judea and Samaria. He condemned the incidents but argued that media coverage did not reflect their scale.

“We are a state governed by law. All these acts of rioting are serious in themselves and also damage the country," he said. He added that the Shin Bet was involved in addressing the phenomenon and that the government intended to take further steps.

Concluding the briefing, Netanyahu returned to his security doctrine, arguing that Israel could not rely solely on defense and containment but had to maintain the military initiative.

“Defense is very, very important, and prevention is very important, but offense, initiative and cunning are the most important," he said. “That is the main message I convey in my national security doctrine."