More than 20 livestock poisoning incidents have occurred across Judea and Samaria over the past year, alongside dozens of attempts to steal herds and agricultural equipment. Meir Bartler of the Shomer Yosh organization describes the severe harm inflicted on farmers, the methods used to poison livestock, and what he characterizes as a lack of response from law enforcement authorities.

“This is poisoning terrorism. A new type of terror that we have been dealing with more intensively over the past year. In the past year alone, there have been more than 20 poisoning incidents," Bertler says. According to him, farmers in Judea and Samaria encounter livestock poisoning incidents at least twice a month.

Bertler explains that the poisoning is carried out in two main ways: spreading poison on the vegetation in grazing areas or pouring toxic substances into water pits from which the animals drink. When the herds reach the poisoned areas, the sheep and goats eat or drink the poison and, within a short time, begin convulsing, suffer agonizing deaths, and die.

“This is a growing phenomenon. On our farms, we deal with various forms of agricultural terror, and now poisoning terror is a new form of terror," he says.

Alongside the poisoning incidents, farmers are also dealing with repeated thefts of herds and agricultural equipment. Last Saturday, a theft occurred near the community of Carmel in the southern Hebron Hills. Following pursuits, the stolen herd was located. “Over the past year, there have been dozens of attempted thefts. A herd is stolen every month," Bertler says.

According to him, the harm to herds goes beyond the heavy financial losses suffered by farmers and also affects their ability to continue cultivating the land and maintaining grazing areas.

“It is important to remember what a herd represents. A herd is a farmer’s livelihood. Two hundred head of livestock are worth one million shekels. That is the farmer’s entire livelihood, everything he has invested, and the means by which he protects our lands in Judea and Samaria. Today, 200 agricultural farms in Judea and Samaria are protecting one million dunams of our ancestral land."

Bertler emphasizes that, in his view, these are not merely isolated criminal incidents, but part of a broader struggle over the land in Judea and Samaria. “Our enemies stop at nothing. They have no problem poisoning animals, as long as they can harm another Jew who works his land and engages in agriculture in the Land of Israel."

According to Bertler, there is documentation of dozens of poisoning incidents, showing the substances scattered across the land and the sheep and goats dying in agony. Bertler claims that, recently, media outlets identified with the left have begun publishing accusations that Jewish farmers themselves spread the poison that harmed their herds. He says this constitutes further incitement that farmers are being forced to contend with.

Bertler further alleges that those involved in the poisoning incidents include not only Arab rioters, but also anarchist activists who come to Israel from various countries around the world and assist in harming Jewish agriculture. He warns that the toxic substances scattered across the land could also endanger people who come into contact with them, particularly if they drink water from contaminated sources.

Alongside his account of the incidents, Bertler praises the work of the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, whose representatives held a meeting with farmers in Judea and Samaria to discuss how to deal with the poisoning. Following the meeting, he says, special kits are being distributed to herd owners to help save poisoned animals. In addition, dogs capable of detecting toxins and alerting farmers to their presence are being used.

However, Bertler criticizes the conduct of law enforcement authorities and calls on the police and the IDF to treat the incidents seriously and take action against those responsible. He claims that, so far, no meaningful response has been provided to the phenomenon and that complaints filed by farmers with the police are being closed on the grounds of lack of public interest.

Alongside his call for the authorities to act, Bertler is also asking the general public to mobilize in support of farmers. He says people can join security patrols and searches in the field, help take herds out to graze, or donate equipment that will help protect the farms.

“All these efforts create an iron wall that we provide for farmers, enabling them to continue the national mission they are carrying out as pioneers at the forefront," he concludes.