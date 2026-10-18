The management of Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot has submitted a complaint against the Director of Cardiology, Prof. Kobi George, on suspicion that blood samples were taken from patients for research purposes without their informed consent.

The new affair is emerging less than two months after deficiencies were exposed in the training of doctors in the hospital's cardiology department. According to the details that were published, for years the hospital maintained a practice under which cardiology residents completely skipped the internal medicine stage of their residency, under the direction and supervision of Prof. George.

Since the previous affair came to light, Prof. George continued to serve in his position. The Ministry of Health formed an external inquiry team, which initially scrutinized the conduct of the hospital management and health insurance funds. During the investigation, the team also inquired into the involvement of the Kaplan residency board chairman, Prof. Zion Hagay, who is also the head of the Israel Medical Association.

All those involved were summoned for questioning, including the head of the internal medicine department, who, according to the report, signed residency documents described as fictitious.

At the same time, questions have also been raised at Kaplan regarding blood samples taken for research purposes. According to the report, the suspicion is that the samples were taken from patients without their informed consent. Medical research is required to receive approval from a Helsinki Committee, and even after such approval is granted, the consent of each person participating in the study is required.

The previous affair uncovered in the cardiology department did not concern only the skipping of a stage in training. According to the published findings, residency logs included records stating that training in internal medicine had been completed, even though in practice it had not taken place.

As a result of that practice, doctors received specialist certification in cardiology without fully completing the required training. The Health Ministry is continuing to examine the affair through the external review team it established.