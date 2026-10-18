If so, don’t miss the first ever “Yarchei Kallah" Torah Learning Day for English speakers which will take place on Thursday, November 26th at the Merkaz HaRav Yeshiva in Jerusalem under the auspices of OU Israel, Merkaz HaRav Yeshiva and the Echad L’Echad Foundation.

Leading world-renowned rabbis and Rosh Yeshivas will participate in this special day of study and lectures designed to share the Torah teachings of the Land of Israel - the teachings that define the inspiring world of Religious Zionist Torah study - with the English-speaking public in Israel and those visiting from overseas.

Lecturers include Rabbi Yaakov Shapira, Rosh Yeshivat Merkaz HaRav; Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Chief Rabbi of Tsfat; Rabbi Yehoshua Magnes, senior Talmud lecturer (Ra"m) at Merkaz HaRav; Rabbi Michael Yammer, Rosh Yeshivat Sha'alvim; Rabbi Yitzhak Neria, Rosh Yeshivat Torah B'Tzion and Chairman of the Echad L'Echad Foundation; Rabbi Avi Sylvetsky, Rosh Kollel and Ra"m at Merkaz HaRav; Rabbi Udi Schwartz, Head of the IDF Halakha Branch; Rabbi Yaakov Glasser (OU); and Rabbi Avi Berman, CEO of OU Israel.

The schedule includes a morning study session (Seder Boker), lectures, and an afternoon keynote panel discussion followed by Mincha. A catered lunch will be served.

Participation is free of charge, but advance registration is necessary due to space limitations.

For details and registration>>>