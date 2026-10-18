Nearly two-thirds of Jewish Israelis (65%) identify with the political right, compared with 22% who identify with the left and 10% who place themselves exactly in the center, according to the October 2026 Israeli Society Index published by the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI).

The survey found that 24% of Jewish Israelis describe themselves as strongly right-wing, 21% as right-wing, 9% as moderately right-wing, and 11% as right-leaning centrists. On the opposite side of the political spectrum, 9% identify as left-leaning centrists, 6% as moderately left-wing, 6% as left-wing, and 1% as strongly left-wing.

The findings also indicate a strengthening of identification with the right's more ideological wing since the October 7 war. The proportion describing themselves as strongly right-wing has risen from a recalled prewar figure of 13% to 24%. However, JPPI cautioned that the wording of the question may have influenced respondents' perceptions of their political movement. A separate measurement conducted in July 2026 found that 14% identified as strongly right-wing.

With the Knesset elections approaching at the end of October, the survey also found that 79% of Israelis regard the vote as particularly significant, including 39% who consider it the most important election in the country's history and 40% who describe it as especially important. Only 17% believe the elections are no more significant than previous ones.

The sense of urgency is particularly pronounced among left-wing voters. According to the survey, 69% of respondents identifying with the left and 59% of those on the center-left consider the elections the most important in Israel's history, compared with 33% on the right.

Security has strengthened its position as the leading electoral issue, with 34% of Israelis identifying it as their decisive consideration, up from 28% in July. Relations between the government and judiciary rank second at 14%, followed by national unity and a more liberal state, each at 13%. The economy was selected by 9%.

Among right-wing voters, 46% identify security as their primary consideration, compared with 36% on the center-right and 25% in the center. For voters on the left and center-left, creating a more liberal state remains the leading priority, selected by 46% and 30%, respectively. Among Arab Israelis, security leads at 37%, followed by the economy at 20%.

The survey also examined what Israelis would like the next government to accomplish. A majority of 63% support legislation limiting the prime minister's time in office, 59% favor an attempt to adopt a constitution, and 58% want a state commission of inquiry into the October 7 attacks established by the Supreme Court.

These proposals reveal substantial political divisions. Support for prime ministerial term limits reaches 95% among left-wing voters and 90% in the center, but falls to 27% on the right. Similarly, 97% of left-wing respondents and 87% of centrists favor a state commission of inquiry, compared with 18% on the right.

A broad judicial reform that would reduce some of the Supreme Court's powers receives support from 46% of Israelis, while 42% oppose it. Among Jewish Israelis, a narrow majority of 52% supports the proposal. The political differences are particularly pronounced, with 90% support on the right, compared with 17% in the center and none among respondents identifying with the left.

The question of Haredi military service also remains a significant source of disagreement. Nearly two-thirds of Israelis, 64%, oppose restoring military-service exemptions for Haredi men studying Torah, while 22% support the move. Among Haredi respondents themselves, 75% favor restoring the exemptions.

The possibility of a broad coalition spanning the current political blocs also faces substantial resistance. According to the survey, 60% of Israelis oppose forming a government that includes both Likud and the largest party in the change bloc, even if the parties agree on the prime minister. Only 27% support such an arrangement.

Opposition to the proposed coalition crosses political boundaries, reaching 87% on the left, 74% in the center and 54% on the right. The center-right is the most receptive, although 48% still oppose the proposal and 41% support it.

Despite the divisions over potential coalitions, a narrow majority of Israelis express satisfaction with their electoral choices. Some 53% say they are generally satisfied with the parties competing in the elections, while 37% are dissatisfied. Regarding prospective prime ministerial candidates, 49% express satisfaction and 42% dissatisfaction.

Satisfaction is considerably lower among Arab Israelis, with only 38% satisfied with the available parties and 31% with the candidates for prime minister. Among Jewish Israelis, the corresponding figures stand at 57% and 54%.

Asked which government ministry most urgently needs substantial reform under the next government, respondents were nearly evenly divided between the Ministry of Justice, selected by 31%, and the Ministry of Education, at 30%. The Ministry of Public Security followed at 18%, while 9% selected the Ministry of Finance.

The political divide is evident in these responses as well. Among right-wing voters, 62% prioritize reform of the Justice Ministry, while 50% of centrists and 59% of left-wing respondents select Education. Among Arab Israelis, 37% identify the Ministry of Public Security as the most urgent priority.

The survey also found considerable support for reducing the number of government ministries following the elections. Some 55% favor abolishing the Ministry of Jerusalem and Jewish Tradition, 54% support eliminating the Ministry of Heritage, and 49% would abolish the Ministry of Settlements and National Missions. Another 41% favor abolishing the Ministry of Social Equality, while the same percentage support eliminating the Ministry of Intelligence. Additionally, 34% favor abolishing the Ministry of the Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience.

On the right, the Ministry of Social Equality is the most frequently selected for abolition, with 54% support. Among left-wing voters, the Ministry of Jerusalem and Jewish Tradition tops the list, with 97% favoring its elimination.

The findings on electoral priorities come against the backdrop of continued public uncertainty about the outcome of the war that began on October 7, 2023.

Three years after the war began, 41% of Israelis rate their sense of victory at four or five on a five-point scale, compared with 43% in October 2025. Another 36% give one of the two lowest ratings. Among Jewish Israelis, 46% express a strong sense of victory, compared with 24% of Arab Israelis.

The political divide is particularly pronounced, with 76% of right-wing respondents giving one of the two highest ratings, compared with 16% in the center, 7% on the center-left, and 3% on the left.

Most Israelis are also skeptical that the current calm will last. Some 32% expect it to continue for only a few more months, while another 30% believe it will last no more than a few weeks. Only 21% expect at least another year of calm, down from 37% in November 2025.

The survey further examined how Israelis refer to the war. The most widely used designation remains "The October 7 War," chosen by 43%, followed by "War of Revival" at 18%, "Swords of Iron" at 16%, and "Simchat Torah War" at 6%.

Among right-wing respondents, however, "War of Revival" is now the leading choice at 43%, while 17% use "The October 7 War." Among secular Jewish Israelis, 66% use the latter designation.

On relations with the United States, 69% of Israelis agree that President Donald Trump is "the friendliest president Israel has ever had," compared with 72% in November 2025. Agreement reaches 94% among right-wing respondents, 80% on the center-right, and 18% on the left.

The survey also examined changes in religious observance and faith since the beginning of the war. Among Jewish Israelis, 20% report observing more Jewish traditions than before the war, down from 27% in November 2025. Another 22% say their belief in God has strengthened, compared with 28% previously, while 22% report praying more frequently, down from 31%.

The changes differ considerably according to religious identification. Among secular Jews, 9% report observing more traditions, compared with 17% who observe fewer. Among Haredi respondents, 38% report increased observance, and none report a decline.

Respondents were also asked about changes in their religious self-identification. About 10% of Jewish Israelis now identify with a more religious category than before the war, compared with 5% who identify with a less religious one.

Regarding political orientation, 33% of Jewish respondents who placed themselves on the political scale report moving rightward since the war began, while 14% report moving leftward and 54% report no change.

The October Israeli Society Index was compiled by Shmuel Rosner and Noah Slepokov. The survey included 618 Jewish respondents questioned through Madad.com and 203 Arab respondents surveyed through Afkar Research. The findings were weighted according to voting patterns and religiosity to represent Israel's adult population.