It begins with a phone call no family should ever receive.

A bus. A café. A checkpoint. A Shabbat table. In a single moment, a life is shattered, and the people left behind have to keep breathing somehow.

Twenty-five years ago, OneFamily made them a promise: you will never face this alone.

They have kept that promise every day since.

When terror strikes, OneFamily is already on the way. They sit at the hospital bedside through the longest nights. They walk into the shiva house, and they stay. And when the cameras leave, and the world moves on, OneFamily is still there... for the first holiday with an empty chair, the wedding without a brother, the surgery that comes years later, the anniversary that never gets easier.

They bring financial help when a paycheck disappears overnight. Trauma care that meets grief exactly where it lives. Retreats where a mother can finally exhale. Programs where bereaved siblings and children find friends who simply understand, because they have walked the very same road. Not for a week. Not for a year. For as long as it takes.

That is why it is called OneFamily. Not an organization. A family.

Silver marks 25 years. Steel is what that family has become: the quiet, unbreakable strength of survivors who lived through the worst day of their lives and, with OneFamily holding their hand, found the courage to keep going.

For 25 years, this work has never paused. Sadly, neither has the need.

On Wednesday, October 28, the OneFamily community comes together for A Night of Heroes to honor a generation of healing and to make sure no family facing tomorrow's phone call ever stands alone. Join philanthropists, community leaders, and survivor families from around the world for an evening of remembrance, resilience, and hope.

Wednesday, October 28, 2026 | Cipriani Wall Street, NYC | Dinner 6 PM

Reserve your place here.