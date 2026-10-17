Senior figures in Israel's opposition are strengthening their ties with American diplomats in an effort to influence US President Donald Trump ahead of Israel's upcoming elections, according to a report by Kan News. The contacts have intensified during the election campaign amid concerns that Trump could become involved in efforts to form Israel's next government if the October 27 vote produces no clear winner.

According to the report, officials from parties in the anti-Netanyahu bloc have two main objectives. First, they want to prevent Trump from publicly endorsing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the campaign. Second, they hope to establish channels of communication that could help influence the president's actions after the election.

Opposition figures are particularly concerned about the possibility that Trump could intervene in post-election negotiations to promote the formation of a national unity government. According to the report, members of the bloc are working to prevent the American president from pushing the rival political camps toward such an arrangement.

At the same time, Netanyahu's associates are also working to secure Trump's support. The prime minister's representatives have reportedly sought an endorsement before the election, while Likud officials continue to press for a clearer expression of support from the American president.

Trump has so far refrained from publicly endorsing any candidate in Israel's upcoming election. Asked about the possibility recently, he offered only a tentative response, saying, "Maybe we'll support somebody."