Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman launched a sharp political attack on Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot on Friday, accusing him of preparing to form a government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the elections, undermining the chances of the anti-Netanyahu bloc forming a coalition.

In a lengthy social media post titled "Gadi Eisenkot - Benny Gantz 2," Liberman argued that Eisenkot's campaign to become the largest party was not intended to attract voters from the pro-Netanyahu bloc, but rather to draw support away from other parties within his own political camp.

"Eisenkot's 'largest party' campaign is not designed to move a single vote from the draft-dodgers' bloc to the serving public's bloc. Its purpose is to siphon votes from within the bloc itself," Liberman wrote.

According to Liberman, the campaign violates agreements reached among party leaders during their September 26 meeting.

Liberman claimed that Eisenkot's campaign was part of a broader political strategy.

"Gadi Eisenkot is planning for the day after the elections, and what interests him is not being the largest party in the serving public's bloc, but being larger than Likud and entering negotiations to form a government with Netanyahu from a position of strength."

To support his suspicions, Liberman pointed to remarks by Minister Miki Zohar about the possibility of cooperating with Eisenkot, reports of an initiative by President Isaac Herzog to establish a Netanyahu-Eisenkot government, and briefings that he claimed were coming from the White House.

"When I hear Minister Miki Zohar discussing the possibility of cooperation with Eisenkot, read reports about President Herzog's initiative to form a Netanyahu-Eisenkot government, and hear the briefings coming from the White House, the pieces begin to fall into place," he wrote.

Liberman also criticized Eisenkot's positions on haredi military enlistment and a constitution.

He argued that Eisenkot's proposed enlistment framework, which would allow thousands of yeshiva students to defer their military service each year, would not bring about meaningful change.

"The implication is that things will remain exactly as they are. The exemption from IDF service will not be abolished," Liberman claimed, emphasizing that Yisrael Beytenu opposes military service exemptions and supports universal enlistment.

Liberman recalled that his party refused to join a coalition in 2019 because of disagreements over the military draft law, arguing that his positions do not change according to opinion polls or coalition considerations.

He also addressed the possibility of forming a government dependent on the support of Arab parties, making clear that Yisrael Beytenu would not join a government reliant on Ra'am or the Joint List, even if that support came from outside the coalition.

In his remarks, Liberman cited MK Ofer Cassif's support for a petition concerning proceedings against Israel in The Hague, as well as comments by Ra'am MK Yasser Hujirat regarding Hamas.

"Anyone who wants to form a government and rely on Cassif and Hujirat is welcome to do so. Yisrael Beytenu will not be part of it," he declared.

Liberman then outlined the political scenario he fears.

"My conclusion from Eisenkot's conduct is that he is seeking to form a government with Netanyahu, Goldknopf, and Deri, while keeping the possibility of a minority government on the table as leverage against Netanyahu in order to secure the first turn in a rotation agreement."

He added, "Unfortunately, I see far more personal ambition here than a genuine desire to correct the injustices of the draft-dodgers' government."

The Yisrael Beytenu chairman did not limit his criticism to Eisenkot's political strategy, also questioning his political experience.

According to Liberman, the former IDF Chief of Staff is repeating mistakes made by other senior military officers who entered politics.

"Unfortunately, Gadi's lack of political experience reminds me of a phenomenon we have already seen among former chiefs of staff who entered politics. From Yigael Yadin, through Ehud Barak, to Benny Gantz, military rank and experience are no substitute for political experience," he wrote.

Concluding his remarks, Liberman called on the four parties in the bloc to secure a majority that would allow them to form a government without depending on Eisenkot, warning against a scenario in which the Yashar chairman enables Netanyahu to remain in power.

He said the goal should be to establish a "Zionist and liberal" government that places Israelis who serve in the military and contribute to the workforce at the center of its agenda.

"I believe in the Israeli public, I believe in the serving public's bloc, and I believe that on October 27, we will win, and win big," Liberman concluded.

Blue and White chairman MK Benny Gantz responded to Liberman's remarks.

"After 30 years in Israeli politics, Liberman has not accomplished even ten percent of what Gadi Eisenkot and I have done for the State of Israel. Ever since I exposed his plan to form a minority government with Bennett and the Arab parties, he has been under pressure and lashing out in every direction."

"Liberman, your attacks will not conceal the dead end toward which you are leading Israel. There is only one solution: a broad-based Zionist unity government that crosses political blocs. And only Blue and White can deliver it. Vote for unity. Save the country."

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)