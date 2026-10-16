Earlier this week (Wednesday), the IDF struck in the southern Gaza Strip and eliminated the terrorist Maher Walid Omar al-Husseini, a Nukhba cell commander in Hamas’ military wing.

The terrorist infiltrated the Re’im Base during the October 7th Massacre.

Recently, the terrorist advanced attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and attempted to restore the terrorist organization’s capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire. The terrorist was eliminated in an aerial strike to remove the threat.

Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance.

IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat.