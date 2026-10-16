By Rav Dov Begon is Head of Yeshivat Machon Meir

Lamech named his son Noach with the intention that “This one will comfort us concerning our work and the toil of our hands, because of the ground which the Lord has cursed" (Genesis 5:29).

Rashi explains that Noach was given his name because in his days the earth found relief from the curse of Adam. “Before Noah came, they did not have plowing implements, and he prepared them for them. When they planted wheat, the earth would produce thorns and thistles." People were distressed, as it is written: “Cursed is the ground because of you; in sorrow shall you eat of it all the days of your life" (Genesis 3:17).

However, in the days of Noach, as a result of “technological development" - the invention of the plow - the economic situation of mankind improved. People were no longer frustrated and sad because the earth now produced wheat instead of thorns and thistles. But the moral condition of mankind continued to deteriorate, as it is written: “And the earth was corrupted before God, and the earth was filled with violence" (Genesis 6:11). The result is well known. The Flood came, and the words were fulfilled: “Behold, I will destroy them with the earth."

Noach, as the leader of his generation, did not succeed in bringing his generation to repentance in order to save it. The result was the Flood, which destroyed “all flesh in which is the breath of life from under the heavens" (Genesis 6:17).

Noach himself became addicted to drinking wine after leaving the Ark, in order to drive away the sadness that had not departed from his heart. As it is written: “And Noach began to be a man of the soil, and he planted a vineyard. And he drank of the wine and became drunk, and he uncovered himself inside his tent" (Genesis 9:20-21).

Only Avraham our forefather merited to correct the moral condition of mankind. Although he did not invent technological innovations like Noach, he became a spiritual and moral leader for his generation and for all the generations that would follow him until the End of Days, as the Almighty promised him: “And I will make you into a great nation, and I will bless you, and I will make your name great, and you shall be a blessing... And all the families of the earth shall be blessed through you" (Genesis 12:2-3).

At the present time, we must learn from Noach's failure and from the successes of Avraham our forefather how to benefit one's generation.

Noach was a man of the soil, and as mentioned, he invented the plow, which made agricultural work easier. He occupied himself with material matters and wanted people to have a good life and comfort. He had no vision, and as a leader without a moral and spiritual vision, he brought his generation to a moral crisis and unprecedented corruption, which led to the Flood and destruction. He did not succeed in removing sadness from the world.

In contrast, Avraham our forefather was a great educator, a man of faith and morality, who did not want to benefit from the possessions of others in the slightest, as it is written: “And Avram said to the king of Sodom: I have raised my hand to the Lord, God Most High, Possessor of heaven and earth, that I will not take even a thread or a shoelace, nor anything that belongs to you" (Genesis 14:22-23).

On the contrary, his entire being was devoted to kindness and truth, as it is said: “For I have known him, because he will command his children and his household after him, and they shall keep the way of the Lord, to practice righteousness and justice" (Genesis 18:19).

And he merited to have a son whom he named Yitzhak, as our mother Sarah said: “God has made laughter for me; everyone who hears will laugh with me" (Genesis 21:6).

As Rashi explains: “Many barren women were remembered together with her, many sick people were healed on that day, many prayers were answered together with hers, and there was much laughter in the world."

How fortunate we are, and how good is our portion, that we merit to follow in the path of Avraham our forefather.

From one who awaits the complete Redemption. Be happy! Don’t worry!