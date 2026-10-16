Imagine if the leaders and would-be leaders of our Country currently running for government, wakened in the morning and said:

“Lets have a Constitutional Convention to create a new Operating System for the State of Israel.

"Let's come together like Thomas Jefferson and James Madison and Benjamin Franklin to prepare Eretz Israel for the future."

For the past 78 years, we have been pushed from war to war, bootstrapping, like a startup - and now we need to Create a real Operating System for our Country so that future leaders have a solid foundation from which to work.

Imagine the basics that the Constitutional Convention could declare -

We need to define our borders - so that no future Leader is able to chop up our Country on Land, Sea or Air upon a whim or with much funding from our enemies.

For example - just saying - "we are staying where we are right now - this is Israel - deal with it"

Pick up David Friedman's idea for voting in Judea and Samaria - apply it and be done with the constant uncertainty of it all.

Former Ambassador Friedman proposed that Israel would apply full sovereignty over Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley, effectively ending the two-state solution. He compared the status of Palestinians to Puerto Rico in the United States, where residents have local self-governance and permanent residency/travel documents, vote in local elections,but do not vote in federal/national elections.

Let's do exactly that.

We need to define our Identity - While it is very important that everyone learns math and science - it is also very important that everyone learns the History of our Country and our People - we are people of the Book - what is in the book helped us survive until now and will do so in the future.

Seems like both political extremes are terrified that their kids could be exposed to challenging ideas - enough with these fears.

To quote a great bridge builder - the late Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks from his book The Great Partnership:

“Science explains how the world works: its mechanisms, causes, and natural laws.

"Religion addresses meaning and responsibility: why our lives matter, how we should live, and what we owe one another. Science helps us understand the world as it is; religion guides our efforts to make it a world of justice, compassion, and love. Neither should displace the other"

As a people, we are fortunate to work brilliantly at both Science and Torah. Rabbi Sacks points out that Science and Religion occupy the left and right hemispheres of the brain, and so we need both to fully make sense of reality: An effective Constitutional Convention's decision must balance and cherish both perspectives without contradicting the Torah's commandments in any way.

Thousands of years of our inquiry-based education system has proven that it is one of the best on the planet. We are taught that there is not one answer - there are a bunch of answers - here are the arguments -- now go and learn - that's the Talmud. Try and find a better teaching method - go ahead and try - you will have a very difficult time.

We all need to serve our country - nothing else needs to be said - it's obvious. There are many ways to serve - we have singers and rabbis who each serve in their way.

Redefine our institutions and working framework for government - ours is an antiquated system. Just imagine what the best system would look like and let's build it.

Simple example - We need to have a 8200 type of prestigious unit for Media - yes?

Simple question - why does every prime minister need to do back bends to maintain their government - it seems like they spend 80% of their time winning over members of their party day by day instead of leading and building the country.

Why would we keep a system in place that hobbles our own leaders - during war times, as well as in peace?

Currently, our governmental systems are organized after the disintegrating English parliamentary system.

Are we out of our minds? We can see where that system has led the British Empire - replace the darned thing.

Meanwhile, the Justice system feels like a bad High School popularity contest. If they like you then you get what you want. If they don't like you then tough luck for you.

It inspires little confidence.

The planet is entering a New World of rapid-fire AI, Social Media and monied hate -- we truly need to move our behinds and create a system of government that is purpose-built to withstand the upcoming knowns and unknowns. We need to build to anticipate the future.

The people of Eretz Israel are tired of watching the age-old show of our leaders, engaged in endless, reckless mud slinging that wastes the resources of the People and the Country. We have seen every trick and we know all the moves.

To our leaders in all fields -- please get out of the mud. Stand up with each other -- use your incredible experience built over years of wars and of peace -- collectively, you truly have hundreds of years of knowledge.

Show the courage to sit down together and build up the new Operating System for Eretz Israel.