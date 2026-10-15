Amb. Danon warns Hezbollah: 'Do not attempt to exploit Israel’s election period'

Speaking at the United Nations Israel's Ambassador Danny Danon warned Hezbollah and Iran: "Do not attempt to exploit Israel’s election period."

"In 12 days, over seven million voters will cast their ballots in Israel's elections. This morning, even I cast my ballot at our mission, only a few minutes ago. But today, we must address an alarming reality," he added.

"We have seen the reports that Iran, Hezbollah and other extremists in our region are conspiring to take advantage of the election period in Israel. It doesn't matter if it's a provocative ballistic missile exercise, a cyber attack or a disinformation campaign."

"We are issuing a clear warning. Anyone who attempts to threaten or attack Israel will face devastating consequences," Danon concluded.