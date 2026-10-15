הרב שמואל אליהו יוצא בקריאה צילום: ללא

Safed Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu delivered forceful remarks on the importance of participating in elections, calling on every citizen to exercise their right to vote and ensure that their friends and acquaintances also make it to the polls.

In his remarks, Rabbi Eliyahu addressed voter turnout and expressed astonishment that a significant portion of the public does not show up to vote.

“Only 70% of the public goes to vote. The other 30% - that’s millions, millions of people sitting at home," the rabbi said.

Eliyahu stressed that the decision whether to vote has far-reaching implications.

“Lives depend on this. How can you sit at home? The Torah of Israel depends on this. How can you sit at home? Modesty among the men and women of Israel depends on this. How can you sit at home? The settlement of the Land of Israel depends on this. How can you sit at home? The appointment of judges depends on this. How can you sit at home?"

Later, he called on the public not to settle for casting their own ballots, but to take action to ensure that others exercise their right to vote as well.

“Pick up the phone and call all your friends: Have you gone to vote yet? I’m not going to tell you whom to vote for. Have you gone? Go vote, go vote, go vote. Vote for the sake of God Almighty," he said.

The rabbi added that even after casting their own ballots, people should check whether anyone around them had yet to reach the polling station and even help them get there to vote.

He concluded with a firm declaration: “Because, ultimately, the success of the Jewish people depends on this."