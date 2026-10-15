An unusual incident unfolded at the Shamgar Funeral Home in Jerusalem when family members attending a funeral began to suspect that the deceased might not be quite as deceased as previously believed.

The family contacted Magen David Adom (MDA) after noticing what they believed was movement from the body, raising the possibility that the funeral might have been scheduled prematurely.

According to journalist Moshe Weisberg, a mobile intensive care unit was dispatched to the funeral home to examine the man and determine whether the family's suspicions were justified.

Despite the relatives' insistence that they had witnessed signs of life, the medical team determined that the man was indeed dead.

The examination left the original determination unchanged, and what briefly appeared to be a possible return from the dead turned out to be a false alarm.

In the end, the deceased remained deceased, despite his family's hopes to the contrary.