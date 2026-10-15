A Christian researcher says Christians living under Palestinian Authority rule face intimidation, religious restrictions, and economic pressure. He estimates that Christians have declined from 80% of Bethlehem's population before the Oslo Accords to just 7% today.

Elias Zarina, a Christian researcher at the Jerusalem Center for Applied Policy who previously belonged to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine's student cell, described what he called a climate of fear among Christians living under Palestinian Authority control in an interview with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News. Zarina argued that Christians have little genuine influence over Palestinian Authority decision-making, despite the presence of Christian figures in senior positions. He also criticized the Authority's democratic credentials, noting that elections have not been held since 2005.

According to Zarina, Christians who embrace a Western lifestyle face particular pressure. He claimed that, in Bethlehem, local Fatah officials and Popular Front activists have sent masked individuals to businesses displaying Christmas decorations, discouraging celebrations in solidarity with Gaza during the war.

He said the pressure extends beyond religious observance to property ownership and personal security. Zarina claimed that individuals with political connections attempt to acquire Christian-owned homes and businesses, sometimes using intimidation and their influence within the Palestinian legal system. He said 154 Christian families had emigrated from the Bethlehem area over the past two and a half years.

Zarina also raised concerns about the education system, arguing that Palestinian school curricula promote hostility toward Jews and Israel. He pointed to the inclusion of figures such as Leila Khaled, the Palestinian militant known for her involvement in aircraft hijackings, as an example of what he considers the glorification of terrorism.

He called for greater Israeli oversight of educational content to promote coexistence, while acknowledging that some schools in eastern Jerusalem have adopted Israel's education curriculum. He estimated that these schools represent only 30% to 35% of educational institutions in the area and claimed that extracurricular programs can continue to promote hostility.

The researcher further alleged that Christian women face restrictions on their clothing and freedom of movement, while Christian-owned land and businesses are vulnerable to appropriation. He described cases in which, he claimed, successful Christian entrepreneurs were pressured to pay protection money or surrender commercial interests. As an example, Zarina cited a Christian distributor of Tnuva products who, he said, faced years of efforts to transfer the business franchise to figures connected to the Palestinian Authority. According to Zarina, the transfer did not occur because Tnuva refused to reassign the franchise.

Economic hardship has compounded these difficulties, he said. Bethlehem's tourism industry, traditionally dependent on Christian pilgrims, has struggled since the COVID-19 pandemic. Zarina also claimed that Christians face restrictions on public religious expressions, including scout processions featuring Christian hymns.

Asked why prominent Christian leaders around the world have not spoken out more forcefully, Zarina said much of the existing leadership is religious rather than civic and suggested that fear prevents many Christians from publicly describing their experiences. He acknowledged concerns for his own family's safety but said he felt compelled to speak on behalf of the community.

He also criticized Christian-majority countries that provide substantial financial assistance to the Palestinian Authority without making that support conditional on improvements in the treatment of Christians.

He raised concerns about Qatar's growing involvement in Christian institutions in eastern Jerusalem. He alleged that Qatar has used financial support to expand its influence over local institutions, including a Catholic hospital that treats patients from across Israel. Zarina claimed that Qatari funding for projects at the hospital has continued for years and warned that the country's involvement could give it greater influence over Christian institutions in the city. He also accused Qatar of supporting terrorism while presenting itself internationally as a mediator.