Yashar! party chairman Gadi Eisenkot declared Thursday morning from the Gaza border that if he is elected Prime Minister, he will bring an end to Hamas' rule in the Gaza Strip and destroy the terrorist organization's military wing within 18 months.

"I pledge that within 18 months of taking office as Prime Minister, Hamas will no longer rule the Gaza Strip. We will bring about the destruction of Hamas's military wing," Eisenkot claimed.

According to Eisenkot, this could be accomplished either through the framework proposed by US President Donald Trump and accepted by the Netanyahu government, or through the use of military and operational capabilities.

Eisenkot also insisted that his commitment to ending Hamas rule and destroying its military wing was not dependent on a single course of action, and that both options remained on the table.

The Likud party responded: "How will you bring down Hamas without getting permission from your partners [United Arab List chairman MK] Mansour [Abbas] and [Joint List MK Ahmad] Tibi?"

The Amcha Yisrael party also responded to Eisenkot's claims, saying: "Gadi Eisenkot was the Chief of Staff of the failed conception who pushed for containment and understandings and called to end the war before we entered Rafah.

The General Staff appointed by Eisenkot consisted of Yair Golan, Aharon Haliva, and Herzi Halevi, and promoted disastrous approaches that marched Israel towards October 7. There will not and cannot be a decisive victory under a government led by Gadi Eisenkot and Yair Golan."