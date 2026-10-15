* Translation by Yehoshua Siskin

God’s first words to Adam when entering the Garden of Eden, carefully considered, can bring about a paradigm shift in our thinking.

Take a moment to test yourself: What did God command Adam when he entered the Garden of Eden? Most people immediately answer, “Do not eat from the Tree of Knowledge!" In other words, the first thing we were told was what not to do, what was forbidden.

But pay attention to the opening words of that command:

“And the Lord God commanded the man, saying: ‘Of every tree of the garden you may freely eat.’" Only afterward does it say: “But of the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil, you shall not eat from it."

The first part of the command is positive, emphasizing what is permitted: The entire Garden of Eden is waiting for you! Sample every fruit. Explore. Create. Take action. Only afterward comes a restriction. We are not first told what not to do, but rather given an invitation as to what we can do in partaking of the garden’s abundance.

Closer to home, consider raising children. Parenting is not just about telling a child what is forbidden. First and foremost, it is an invitation to explore, create, and enjoy everything life has to offer. Naturally, families also need rules and boundaries, and these are sacred and important, but they are only of value after we create an atmosphere of abundance and joy. We learn this lesson from God’s first words to Adam in the Garden of Eden.

These days, Jewish communities around the world are beginning the Torah anew with the Book of Genesis. May we be inspired to internalize not only what is forbidden, but what is permitted as well.

Besorot tovot.