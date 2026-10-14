The recent presentation of credentials by the new French Consul General to Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah is not a routine act of acceptable diplomatic behavior. It is a direct and intolerable affront to Israeli sovereignty.

For too long, European powers have played a double game in the heart of Israel's sovereign capital. By treating a diplomatic post in Jerusalem as a backdoor embassy to the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah, countries like France and Britain have openly flouted diplomatic norms.

This is no longer a matter of differing political visions for a two-state solution. It is a systematic subversion of Israel's status in its undivided capital, Jerusalem. When a European consulate acts as a quasi-embassy to a foreign or rival political entity while operating physically within Israeli territory, it crosses a bright red line.

France has doubled down on this drift. From reports of French diplomatic maneuvering, pushback against Israeli security realities, and alignment with unilateral moves on Palestinian Arab statehood, Paris has treated its Jerusalem outpost as a platform of hostility rather than bridge-building. When Israeli leadership- pushed by figures like Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar- weighs the closure of the French Consulate General, it is not an overreaction; it is long overdue housecleaning.

Nor is France alone in this game of diplomatic sleight-of-hand. Britain pioneered this playbook. Even after moves were made to rein in or shutter the British counterpart in Jerusalem, a shadow operation with a skeleton staff lingered behind, pretending that a mere rebranding erases the reality of ongoing back-channel governance and liaison work with Ramallah. A name change is not a closure. If a mission acts as a rogue political bureau, working counter to the host nation's legal and national framework, a nominal downgrade is meaningless.

Diplomacy requires basic reciprocity, mutual respect, and adherence to the laws and sovereignty of the host state. When a consulate transforms into an ideological staging ground-hosting fringe or hostile figures and acting as an independent mission to a non-state authority-its utility as a diplomatic bridge is dead.

The message from Jerusalem must be unequivocal: the charade is over. The French Consul General who degrades Israeli sovereignty should be shown the door, and both the French and British consulates operating under this false pretext should have their operations permanently shuttered.

Sovereignty is not negotiable, and Jerusalem is not a diplomatic playground for European governments trying to appease Ramallah at Israel's expense.