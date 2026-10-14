Netanyahu celebrates Colombia's embassy opening: 'The world is coming back'

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted a reception in Jerusalem on Wednesday evening to celebrate the inauguration of Colombia’s embassy in Israel’s capital earlier in the day.

The reception was attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, Colombian Foreign Minister Omar Bula Escobar, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, Colombian Ambassador to Israel Tania Gilinski, Israeli Ambassador to Colombia Vivian Eisen, and members of the diplomatic corps.

Colombia is the tenth country to establish an embassy in Jerusalem, bringing the number of foreign embassies in the capital to twice the number recorded when Sa’ar assumed office less than two years ago.

Addressing the gathering, Netanyahu welcomed the restoration of close relations with Colombia and described a broader shift taking place across Latin America.

"Now I have to tell you that something remarkable is happening in Latin America. It's all coming back. It's all coming back. The great friendship, the great sympathy, the deep sympathy between our peoples."

Netanyahu recalled his 2017 visit to Colombia, Argentina, and Mexico, which he undertook after discovering that no sitting Israeli prime minister had previously traveled south of the Rio Grande.

He said that Israel's relationships with several Latin American countries had subsequently deteriorated following political changes, but expressed optimism about the renewed ties.

"It's based on, yes, interests. I'll talk about that in a minute. But it comes from the heart. It comes from values."

The Prime Minister praised Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella and emphasized the shared Judeo-Christian heritage of the two countries, describing Jerusalem as the historical foundation of that relationship.

"We want to seize the future together with security, with agriculture, with water, with AI, with everything, with everything. We want to make it grow, not only the crops, the people, the children. Give hope. This is what we're about."

Netanyahu also addressed the security challenges facing Israel and its allies.

"We're about life and hope, and we face, exactly as was said here, a death cult that has gripped parts of the globe. A battle of civilization against barbarism. We stand for civilization. We stand for life. We stand for hope. And we're willing to fight the barbarians."

Thanking Colombia for its support, Netanyahu expressed his desire to return to the country with his wife, Sara.

"You have no better friend than Israel. We believe that we have no better friend than Colombia."

He also welcomed the symbolic significance of reaching ten foreign embassies in Jerusalem.

"So to have the 10th Embassy, the 10th Embassy, the minyan, is a great thing. That's a great development."

Netanyahu described Jerusalem as the center of Jewish national identity for thousands of years.

"There's no better place to celebrate it than in Jerusalem, because it has been the pulsating heart of the Jewish people for three millennia. It's our past, it's our future, it's our hope, it's our faith."

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar highlighted the expansion of diplomatic representation in Jerusalem as one of his central objectives since taking office.

"Mr. Prime Minister, when you appointed me Foreign Minister, I made establishing and transferring embassies to Jerusalem one of my central objectives. Since then, during wartime, we have doubled the number of embassies in Israel's capital."

Sa’ar recalled meeting Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella in Buenos Aires in November 2025, before his election, when the future president pledged to relocate his country's embassy to Jerusalem.

"He kept his promise. Just two months after he took office, we inaugurated the Embassy of Colombia in Jerusalem this morning."

Sa’ar credited Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump for their roles in advancing international recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, pointing to the opening of the American Embassy in May 2018.

Turning to international opposition to Israel's position on Jerusalem, the Foreign Minister declared that the diplomatic campaign against the country was rooted in the denial of Jewish historical rights.

"The campaign against Israel is based on lies and denial. The denial of our rights to our land and to our capital. Our diplomatic struggle is also a struggle for historical truth."

"Throughout history, many peoples and foreign empires have ruled this city. But only one people made Jerusalem its capital: the Jewish people."

Sa’ar also criticized the British Foreign Secretary's statement describing eastern Jerusalem as occupied territory, following the closure of the British Consulate in Jerusalem six days earlier.

"We have no intention of giving up our rights to Jerusalem, which will remain the united capital of Israel."

Addressing the Colombian delegation, Sa’ar emphasized Israel's commitment to expanding cooperation with the South American country.

"Colombia is a sister nation and a strategic partner of Israel. In good times and in hard times, you can always count on Israel. Strengthening relations with Colombia in all areas is a strategic decision of the State of Israel."

Netanyahu also spoke about the importance of combining military strength with faith, describing two models displayed in his office, a Merkava tank and an F-35 fighter jet, alongside a copy of the Bible.

"Power and faith. That is what governs our hopes. That is what governs and protects our future. And that is what we bring to our alliance together with you, Colombia."