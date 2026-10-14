The IDF began a process Wednesday to review the awarding of commendations and military decorations for acts of heroism during the battles that began on October 7, 2023, and continued until the launch of the ground offensive in the Gaza Strip.

A conference held to launch the process was attended by all IDF brigade and sector commanders and was led by the head of the Personnel Directorate, Maj. Gen. Dado Bar Kalifa, and the President of the Military Court of Appeals, Maj. Gen. Orly Markman.

During the conference, commanders were presented with the framework approved by the IDF Chief of Staff for evaluating outstanding acts of heroism by IDF personnel during the designated period.

The review process will take place in several stages. Initially, commanders at the brigade level will submit their recommendations for commendations and decorations for approval by their division commanders.

The recommendations will then be forwarded for approval by the relevant major general, and those approved will be reviewed by a theater-level committee.

The Southern Command's theater-level committee will be headed by an officer holding the rank of major general.

Following the committee's work, a General Staff committee will convene to review recommendations for the Chief of Staff's Commendation and military decorations.

The General Staff committee's recommendations will be submitted to the Chief of Staff for a decision. In cases where the Medal of Valor is recommended, the recommendation will subsequently be forwarded to the Defense Minister for approval.

As part of the framework, the Chief of Staff ordered the establishment of theater-level committees to review commanders' recommendations, alongside a General Staff committee that will recommend candidates for the Chief of Staff's Commendation and military decorations.

The composition of the committees will be submitted for approval and will include representatives from both the regular and reserve forces, drawn from a variety of IDF directorates and branches.

In addition to reviewing the actions of IDF personnel, the process will also address exceptional acts of civilian heroism during the battles from October 7 until the beginning of the ground offensive in Gaza.

Appropriate cases will be referred to the advisory committee to the President of Israel, in accordance with the existing mechanism for awarding the Presidential Medal for Civilian Valor.

Under this mechanism, cases have already been reviewed and medals awarded during the war. Additional cases referred to the President's Office will also be examined by the committee.