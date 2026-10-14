British Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced Wednesday that the Labour Party would not enter into a partnership with the Green Party as long as it maintains its recently adopted policy declaring Zionism a form of racism.

Speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, Burnham strongly condemned the motion, which Green Party members approved at their annual conference earlier this month.

The issue was raised by Conservative MP Dame Harriett Baldwin, who challenged the prime minister to clarify whether Labour would cooperate with the Greens following the controversial vote.

"Can I condemn the motion that was passed unequivocally? It is wrong, it is antisemitic, and this side of the House will have nothing to do with it," Burnham responded.

"We will always take the right response when it comes to any partnerships we have with other parties. We cannot support a partnership with a party that holds the position that has recently been adopted."

The Green Party adopted the motion on October 4 by a vote of 1,022 to 813. The resolution characterizes Zionism as a racist ideology and supports the establishment of a single Palestinian state throughout the territory of historic Palestine.

The decision sparked criticism from Jewish organizations and senior figures within the Green Party, including four of its five MPs and former leader Caroline Lucas.

Green Party leader Zack Polanski, who did not participate in the vote, acknowledged that the wording of the resolution was "imperfect" and said he had sought amendments. However, he defended its underlying arguments and rejected accusations that criticism of Zionism was inherently antisemitic.

Responding to Burnham's remarks, Polanski said: "I'm the only Jewish leader of a political party. I'm a victim of antisemitism every day and I've made it clear Jewish people are welcome in my party."

He accused the prime minister of supporting Israel's military campaign in Gaza and argued that conflating opposition to Israeli policies with antisemitism was dangerous.

The controversy has also prompted questions about the Green Party's internal decision-making procedures. Green MP Ellie Chowns criticized the fact that a major policy change could be approved by such a small proportion of the party's approximately 230,000 members.

The resolution has become official Green Party policy, although it is not guaranteed to appear in the party's manifesto at the next general election.

Labour currently shares power with the Greens on several local councils, including Sheffield, Lewes, and Warwick, and participates in broader coalitions involving the Greens elsewhere.

A Downing Street spokesman declined to clarify whether Burnham's rejection of a partnership would also apply to existing local government arrangements.