President Isaac Herzog met Wednesday with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the Presidential Palace in Baku, as part of his participation in the Seventh Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

Herzog attended the summit at the invitation of President Aliyev, who is hosting the gathering of Asian leaders in the Azerbaijani capital.

During their meeting, the two presidents discussed ways to deepen the strategic relationship between Israel and Azerbaijan, emphasizing the longstanding historical ties between the two peoples, mutual respect, and shared interests.

The leaders also exchanged views on recent regional developments and reaffirmed their countries' commitment to promoting stability and security in the region.

Herzog thanked Aliyev for the warm welcome and praised Azerbaijan's standing in the international community, describing the country as a model of stability and an important and respected international voice.

"Israel and Azerbaijan share a unique relationship, one that has been developed over many years and has proven its importance in complex times as well," Herzog said following the meeting.

"I thank President Ilham Aliyev for our partnership and for the open dialogue between us, and I believe we have much more to achieve together: strengthening the ties between our peoples, expanding our cooperation, and creating new opportunities for generations to come."

"The friendship between our countries is of deep value, and we are committed to continuing to nurture it," the Israeli President added.

President Aliyev thanked Herzog for his expressions of appreciation regarding Azerbaijan's chairmanship of CICA.

He emphasized Azerbaijan's continued efforts to strengthen mutual trust among the organization's member states and advance practical cooperation between them.

Herzog also expressed his appreciation for Azerbaijan's hosting of the international summit.

"I express my deepest appreciation to President Aliyev for hosting the CICA Summit in Baku, which serves as an important gathering of leaders from across Asia," he said.

The meeting highlighted the continuing strategic partnership between Israel and Azerbaijan, with both presidents expressing their intention to further strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation in the years ahead.