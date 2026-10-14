Israel and Pentagon sign agreement to purchase 12 advanced Boeing-manufactured Apache heli

The Israeli Ministry of Defense (IMOD) announced Wednesday that it is moving forward with an agreement to purchase 12 advanced Apache attack helicopters from American aerospace manufacturer Boeing, following approval by the Israeli government.

IMOD Director General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram instructed the ministry's mission to the United States to sign the agreement with the Pentagon.

The helicopters will be the AH-64E Apache, also known as the "Echo" variant, the newest and most advanced version of the attack helicopter. Deliveries are expected to begin early in the next decade.

According to the Defense Ministry, the agreement was developed through a joint Israeli-American effort to meet Israel's specific defense requirements. The ministry's mission to the United States and its Budget Department led the negotiations and established the framework for implementing the procurement.

Defense Minister Israel Katz welcomed the agreement, describing it as a significant investment in the IDF's future operational capabilities.

"The procurement of the Apache helicopters is a critical step in the IDF's force buildup, one that will strengthen its operational capabilities against a wide range of threats and contribute to the security of the State of Israel in the years to come," Katz said.

"The Israeli defense establishment invested considerable effort and acted with determination to overcome the challenges and complete this agreement, out of a deep understanding of its importance in ensuring the IDF's strength and readiness for future challenges."

Katz thanked the US administration and the Pentagon for their cooperation, as well as the Defense Ministry personnel involved in securing the agreement, led by Baram.

Baram emphasized that the agreement was achieved through close coordination between Israeli and American defense officials.

"The execution of the Apache agreement was made possible thanks to creative solutions we developed together with our American partners, without compromising operational needs," Baram stated.

"This professional work with the U.S. administration reflects the depth of our strategic relationship and the mutual commitment to Israel's security."

Baram added that the ministry is pursuing further procurement agreements as part of its broader military buildup plans.

"The IMOD will continue to work at full pace to sign additional critical agreements, including the acquisition of additional platforms, munitions, interceptors, and more."

He explained that these efforts are intended to ensure immediate military readiness while advancing the Defense Ministry's decade-long force buildup plan.

Boeing Israel President Maj. Gen. (Res.) Ido Nehushtan also welcomed the agreement, highlighting the company's longstanding role in supplying equipment to Israel's defense establishment.

"Boeing has been a trusted partner of Israel in building and advancing the country's national defense capabilities since its earliest days, and we are proud to continue serving as a leading supplier of fighter aircraft, helicopters, munitions and other equipment in the future," Nehushtan said.

He noted that Israel's decision to purchase the Apache E follows its selection of Boeing's KC-46A aerial refueling aircraft and the decision to acquire a second squadron of F-15IA fighter jets.

Nehushtan said these procurement decisions demonstrate the operational capabilities of Boeing's platforms and their ability to address emerging security challenges.

"Boeing will work in close cooperation with the Government of Israel to provide the Israeli Air Force with the world's most advanced and capable attack helicopters."

The Defense Ministry also expressed appreciation to the US administration for its continued support of Israel's security requirements.