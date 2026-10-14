For 120 years, Noah works on this massive wooden boat. Passersby stop, point, and chuckle. “What are you doing, Noah?" “Building an ark." “Why?" “Because a catastrophic flood is coming to wipe everyone out."

They laugh. For over a century, he’s the local lunatic with a hammer.

Then, one day, it starts to rain. A light drizzle at first. People shrug-it’s just weather, it happens all the time. But it doesn't stop. The skies open, the water rises, and a sudden, terrible realization sets in: This isn't just a heavy rain. This isn't a routine riot at the perimeter. This isn't just another localized "disturbance at the fence." This isn't a temporary round of violence that will eventually quiet down.

Noah understood what the crowd refused to admit: You don't wait until the water is up to your chin to start building a boat. You build the ark while the sun is still shining.

Smashed by Hatchets

The Midrash reveals a psychological truth about human denial. It says the people were so stubborn, so committed to their delusion, that when the water started rising, they didn't ask for a seat - they tried to destroy the boat.

The Torah emphasizes that Noah entered the ark b’etzem hayom hazheh-in broad daylight. Why?

In Bereishit Rabbah (32:8), Rabbi Yochanan explains:

The Holy One said: “If Noah enters the ark at night, his generation will say, ‘Had we seen him, we would have stopped him! We would have taken axes and hatchets and smashed the ark to pieces!’"

So God marched Noah into the ark in the middle of the day, daring anyone to step up.

Think about that: facing imminent destruction, their instinct wasn't survival - it was sabotage. They were so enraged by the warning that they prepared to smash the only life-raft in existence. They effectively declared arks illegal. No building arks. No entering arks. Unauthorized survival is strictly prohibited.

The Uncomfortable Warning

Bring that dynamic forward to modern Israel.

For decades, Rabbi Meir Kahane warned of the deluge waiting beyond the fence. The establishment’s response wasn't to prepare for the storm, but to outlaw the builder. His movement was banned; his voice was purged from the political system. The official consensus declared that pointing out the impending flood was far more offensive than the water itself.

Dr. Michael Ben Ari

Years later came Dr. Michael Ben Ari. In May 2018, Ben Ari stood up and publicly warned that Gaza was a ticking time bomb. He didn't speak in abstract generalities; he named the exact target list: Kfar Aza, Nahal Oz, Be’eri, Ein HaShlosha, Re’im. Names that today burn with tragic significance.

How did the political and legal establishment respond to his pinpoint accuracy? They disqualified him from running for the Knesset. Today, he faces criminal charges for "incitement."

And then comes October Seventh. The dam bursts. Murder, arson, rape, and slaughter - a real deluge, this time not of water. A deluge of blood. The Al-Aqsa Flood. And a rescue ark? Nowhere to be found. It was outlawed.

But the absurdity didn’t stop on October 7th. Even after the deluge swept over all of us, even after reality slapped the establishment in the face - the axes of the Generation of the Flood are still being raised. Instead of repenting, the legal establishment is now dragging Dr. Michael Ben Ari to the defendant's bench for a surreal trial on charges of "incitement to racism."

The very same system that refused to see the snake slithering beyond the fence continues to prosecute the exact person who pointed it out. It is a direct continuation of the madness of Noah’s generation: while the waters are actively drowning us all, they prefer to put on trial the man who dared to warn that it was about to rain.

You cannot outlaw reality, no matter how many indictments you file against those who sounded the warning. When the water reaches the windows, banning lifeboats or putting the ark-builders on trial doesn’t keep you dry - it only guarantees that everyone drowns together, clinging to their moral self-righteousness all the way down.