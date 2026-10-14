Last year, 22-year-old Aryeh Luria, a married father of one from Jerusalem, watched the live drawing along with thousands of others. Then his phone rang.

Luria recounted, "One phone call changed my entire life."

>> Enter now for your chance to win

This year, Am Yisrael Chai's Dream Raffle is back for its 9th consecutive year, with a brand-new luxury apartment in Jerusalem valued at $1.3 million as the grand prize, and major upgrades to the design itself. Shmuel Sackett, the organization's chairman, calls it "our most beautiful design ever."

Alongside the grand prize, the raffle is running several $15,000 cash bonus drawings, with the next one landing on Rosh Chodesh Kislev. Every winner's name is published on the website.

>> Join the next $15,000 bonus drawing

New this year is the Super Ticket: Add $25 at checkout, and every ticket in that order, even a hundred of them, upgrades to include a shot at $25,000 in furniture and appliances for the apartment's living room, dining room, and bedrooms.

Ticket proceeds support soldiers on the front lines, Torah institutions, and farmers. Buy 10 or more tickets and join the VIP Club for extra entries into the bonus raffle, and every purchase sends a gift card to the family of an IDF soldier struggling with PTSD.

Right now, launch pricing means every ticket is 2-for-1.

>> Get your 2-for-1 tickets before the offer ends