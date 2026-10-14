The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) signed yesterday a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the NCAG’s temporary headquarters in Cairo, establishing a framework for technical cooperation to support recovery and reconstruction efforts in the Gaza Strip.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Ali Shaath, Chief Commissioner of NCAG, and Dr. Alexander Zschocke, GIZ Country Director, in the presence of Mr. Nikolay Mladenov, High Representative of the Board of Peace; Mr. Martin Maute-Keiter, Head of Development Cooperation at the German Representative Office in Ramallah; Ms. Valerie Kubille-Al-Naji, Foreign Affairs Adviser at the German Embassy in Cairo; and members of NCAG.

The MoU is intended to create a flexible framework for technical cooperation across several key areas, including economic recovery, institutional development, municipal services, social protection, education, employment, and planning, as well as essential sectoral services such as water, agriculture, and energy. Under this framework, GIZ will provide technical expertise and specialized advisory services, and contribute to needs assessments and capacity-building. These efforts will support the work of NCAG’s Planning and Implementation Unit and its commissioners, while strengthening the NCAG’s institutional and operational capacities.

During the signing ceremony, Dr. Shaath expressed his appreciation to Germany and GIZ for their support, praising GIZ’s longstanding contribution in the Gaza Strip. He underscored the importance of international partnerships in supporting the NCAG’s efforts and enabling it to fulfill its responsibilities.

Dr. Shaath explained that the MoU builds upon numerous ongoing Palestinian-led efforts, carried out in cooperation with international partners. He affirmed that the implementation of the areas of cooperation will be led by the NCAG, in line with the urgent priorities and needs of the Gaza Strip, and in coordination with the relevant Palestinian institutions.

Dr. Ali Shaath stressed the importance of translating this understanding into practical steps, reaffirming the NCAG’s commitment to working transparently and effectively with its partners to achieve tangible results that positively impact the lives of our people in the Gaza Strip.