Over the week, IDF soldiers from the 810th Brigade completed an operation to locate terrorist infrastructure and weapons on the outskirts of Kfar Shouba.

During the operation, the soldiers located a ready-to-detonate explosive device, a position, and additional weapons used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

Following the locating of the explosive device, it was confiscated by the soldiers.

"The IDF will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organization to harm Israeli civilians or IDF soldiers, and will continue to operate to remove threats while remaining committed to the ceasefire agreement," an IDF statement warned.

Earlier this week, IDF troops operating in the Security Zone in southern Lebanon, destroyed underground terror tunnel routes extending hundreds of meters.

Inside the tunnels, the troops found hideouts and weapons, including Kalashnikov rifles, a machine gun, and anti-tank missiles.

At the same time, the troops located and dismantled dozens of terrorist infrastructure sites and weapons in the area.