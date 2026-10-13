US President Donald Trump did not rule out the possibility Tuesday of intervening in Israel's election campaign by publicly endorsing one of the candidates.

Asked whether he intended to endorse a candidate in the elections scheduled for the end of the month, Trump replied that he had not yet made a decision on the matter.

"I haven't thought about it. Maybe I'll do something. We may endorse somebody in these elections," Trump said.

The American President was subsequently asked about the war between Russia and Ukraine and how he intends to bring about a comprehensive ceasefire between the two countries.

Trump claimed that both sides want to end the war but are struggling to achieve that goal on their own.

"Both sides want the war to end, but they don't know how to bring it to an end," he said. "We will lead them toward that."

The US President also addressed the situation with Iran, declaring that he would not allow the regime in Tehran to continue operating as it currently does.

"We will make a decision on the matter very soon," he stated.