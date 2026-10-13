A nine-month-old baby was critically injured Tuesday after falling from a slide while playing in Ashkelon.

According to his parents, the baby initially showed no signs of distress following the fall. However, later, while the family was in their car on the way home, he lost consciousness.

Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency teams dispatched to the scene found the baby unconscious and immediately began performing advanced resuscitation efforts.

He was subsequently evacuated to Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon, with resuscitation efforts continuing throughout the journey.

The hospital reported that the baby had sustained a severe head injury and that the emergency department staff were continuing resuscitation efforts in an attempt to stabilize his condition.

Senior MDA motorcycle unit EMT Daniel Yarden described the treatment provided to the baby.

"When we arrived at the scene, we were led to the infant, who had apparently fallen from a slide while playing," he said.

"The infant was unconscious. We immediately began advanced resuscitation efforts, including chest compressions and assisted ventilation, and evacuated him to the hospital."